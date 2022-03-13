Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford are now level on points with 17th-placed Everton but remain in the bottom three because of their inferior goal difference

Cucho Hernandez scored twice as Watford boosted their hopes of securing Premier League survival with victory over Southampton at St Mary's.

Hernandez produced a fine finish from a tight angle to punish Mohammed Salisu's poor attempted back-pass, knocking the ball past exposed keeper Fraser Forster to slot in after 14 minutes.

The 22-year-old Colombian's second was even more impressive, as he volleyed in from Juraj Kucka's cross at the far post to put Roy Hodgson's side in control.

But after Kucka was denied by Forster at close range, Mohamed Elyounoussi struck when Che Adams headed on James Ward-Prowse's free-kick to hand the hosts a lifeline before half-time.

Another Ward-Prowse free-kick and a fine save by Hornets keeper Ben Foster from Adams' header in the closing stages proved a stifled Southampton's only chances of note in the second half.

In a tense finale, a video assistant referee check took place for handball against Watford's Christian Kabasele, but no penalty was awarded as the visitors held on for a huge three points.

Although Watford remain in the bottom three despite their victory, the Hornets moved up one place to 18th and are now level on points with Everton, who lost 1-0 at home to Wolves - but have played three fewer games.

Hernandez delivers as Hornets boost survival chances

Watford had won only once in 16 league games - and once in eight since Roy Hodgson's appointment as manager in late January.

But this was the perfect response to their capitulation against Wolves on Thursday, which had left the Hornets staring at another relegation from the top flight with 10 games remaining.

Hodgson admitted his side are "running out of time" to turn things around and the 74-year-old will be delighted with the fight shown by his players here.

The opening goal was entirely avoidable for Southampton - though credit must be given to the pressing by Watford's front line - as Forster's pass to Jan Bednarek was initially almost intercepted by Joao Pedro, before Hernandez took full advantage of Salisu's error.

Hernandez's superb second took his tally for the season to five goals - and it proved vital as Elyounoussi, who had seen a second-minute header cleared off the line by defender Samir - halved the deficit.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl introduced striker Armando Broja at the break but it had little effect on his below-par side, who must regroup quickly as they aim to cause an upset in their FA Cup quarter-final against Premier League leaders Manchester City next Sunday.

Player of the match Cucho Hernández Cucho Hernández with an average of 8.42 Southampton Southampton Southampton

Watford Watford Watford Southampton Avg Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 5.96 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 5.94 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 5.87 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 5.70 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 5.54 Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 5.53 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 5.20 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 5.19 Squad number 20 Player name Smallbone Average rating 5.16 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 5.10 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 5.09 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 5.06 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 4.92 Squad number 7 Player name Long Average rating 4.68 Watford Avg Squad number 29 Player name Cucho Hernández Average rating 8.42 Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 8.30 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 7.41 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 7.40 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 7.38 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 7.33 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 7.33 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 7.26 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 7.25 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 7.21 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 7.16 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 7.13 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 7.11 Squad number 12 Player name Sema Average rating 6.50

