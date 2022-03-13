Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1WatfordWatford2

Southampton 1-2 Watford: Cucho Hernandez double boosts Hornets' survival hopes

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments58

Cucho Hernandez scores for Watford
Watford are now level on points with 17th-placed Everton but remain in the bottom three because of their inferior goal difference

Cucho Hernandez scored twice as Watford boosted their hopes of securing Premier League survival with victory over Southampton at St Mary's.

Hernandez produced a fine finish from a tight angle to punish Mohammed Salisu's poor attempted back-pass, knocking the ball past exposed keeper Fraser Forster to slot in after 14 minutes.

The 22-year-old Colombian's second was even more impressive, as he volleyed in from Juraj Kucka's cross at the far post to put Roy Hodgson's side in control.

But after Kucka was denied by Forster at close range, Mohamed Elyounoussi struck when Che Adams headed on James Ward-Prowse's free-kick to hand the hosts a lifeline before half-time.

Another Ward-Prowse free-kick and a fine save by Hornets keeper Ben Foster from Adams' header in the closing stages proved a stifled Southampton's only chances of note in the second half.

In a tense finale, a video assistant referee check took place for handball against Watford's Christian Kabasele, but no penalty was awarded as the visitors held on for a huge three points.

Although Watford remain in the bottom three despite their victory, the Hornets moved up one place to 18th and are now level on points with Everton, who lost 1-0 at home to Wolves - but have played three fewer games.

Hernandez delivers as Hornets boost survival chances

Watford had won only once in 16 league games - and once in eight since Roy Hodgson's appointment as manager in late January.

But this was the perfect response to their capitulation against Wolves on Thursday, which had left the Hornets staring at another relegation from the top flight with 10 games remaining.

Hodgson admitted his side are "running out of time" to turn things around and the 74-year-old will be delighted with the fight shown by his players here.

The opening goal was entirely avoidable for Southampton - though credit must be given to the pressing by Watford's front line - as Forster's pass to Jan Bednarek was initially almost intercepted by Joao Pedro, before Hernandez took full advantage of Salisu's error.

Hernandez's superb second took his tally for the season to five goals - and it proved vital as Elyounoussi, who had seen a second-minute header cleared off the line by defender Samir - halved the deficit.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl introduced striker Armando Broja at the break but it had little effect on his below-par side, who must regroup quickly as they aim to cause an upset in their FA Cup quarter-final against Premier League leaders Manchester City next Sunday.

Player of the match

Cucho HernándezCucho Hernández

with an average of 8.42

Southampton

  1. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.96

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.94

  3. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.87

  4. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    5.54

  6. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    5.53

  7. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    5.20

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    5.19

  9. Squad number20Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    5.16

  10. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.10

  11. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.09

  12. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    5.06

  13. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    4.92

  14. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    4.68

Watford

  1. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    8.42

  2. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    8.30

  3. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    7.41

  4. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    7.40

  5. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    7.38

  6. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    7.33

  7. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    7.26

  9. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    7.21

  11. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    7.16

  12. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    7.13

  13. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.11

  14. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    6.50

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35BednarekBooked at 76mins
  • 22Salisu
  • 15PerraudBooked at 48mins
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 6RomeuBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRedmondat 74'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 20SmallboneSubstituted forBrojaat 45'minutesSubstituted forLongat 90+4'minutes
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 18Broja
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21FemeníaSubstituted forCathcartat 90+1'minutes
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 19SissokoBooked at 86mins
  • 6Louza
  • 33Kucka
  • 29HernándezBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSemaat 90+7'minutes
  • 10João Pedro
  • 25DennisSubstituted forKingat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 7King
  • 8Cleverley
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 15Cathcart
  • 26Bachmann
  • 28Kalu
  • 39Kayembe
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Watford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Watford 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Long.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Ken Sema replaces Cucho Hernández.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Imrân Louza (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Samir.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Kiko Femenía.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Southampton.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ben Foster.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces Emmanuel Dennis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  19. Booking

    Moussa Sissoko (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:43

    Great result for Watford. Saints have done well at home this season. Maybe they have their flip flops on already.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 16:38

    An unexpected win for Watford, thanks Saint’s for the help! Don’t think it will be the start of a roll which will keep us up. Looks like we will be making use of the para payment again!

  • Comment posted by futbolista, today at 16:32

    Hodgson steering Watford to safety would probably rank alongside one of his highest achievements.

  • Comment posted by A day late and a dollar short, today at 16:29

    Well we won't get Borja now as Chelsea are on the naughty step.

    So I hope the black book is ready (not the Epstein one)

    We will need a new Striker to replace him, in fact two. Get rid of Walcott and Long.

    and a playmaker, but we always need one of those.

  • Comment posted by A day late and a dollar short, today at 16:24

    Prediction.

    Saints final game of the Season.

    Liverpool have to win or draw to get Premier League title.

    Saints win 4 goals to 3.

    We celebrate for 4 full days and then win the FA Cup.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:34

      Forza Italia replied:
      You couldn't make it up

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:23

    The wheels have fallen off and then been stolen at Southampton!! What’s going on??

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 16:21

    Watfraud going down

    • Reply posted by Allgoodbruv, today at 16:38

      Allgoodbruv replied:
      Oh dear! Luton lost at home and Watford loanee scored for Rangers and got man of match.

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 16:20

    Who can ever guess how any Roy team will perform from game to game. No Roy team is ever consistent, so I guess Watford are still doomed to relegation.

  • Comment posted by spursarewinners, today at 16:19

    Two trophyless minnows.

    • Reply posted by Brother Rock, today at 16:21

      Brother Rock replied:
      and a partridge in a pear tree

  • Comment posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 16:19

    Dreadful, negative team selection against a poor Watford side who were there for the taking if RH had the balls.
    IMO….Smallbone is not "fit for purpose" (vis-à-vis…Prem League)..and my prediction is he will be gone to a lower league team, sooner rather later.
    Sh1tshow of a performance…this "jekyll and hyde" team/squad is doing my head in!

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 16:18

    Only Saints could draw with Man City, beat Spurs but lose three games in a row to teams below them in the league. But we're not facing relegation as happens most years. One consolation is that it makes the relegation run in more interesting.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:16

    Southampton need to sort it out before the FA Cup QF. Otherwise, they're done for the year. Horrible performance today.

  • Comment posted by Trowers, today at 16:16

    Brilliant in February, ordinary in March. It's the first bad month, we have usually had three by now!

  • Comment posted by A day late and a dollar short, today at 16:15

    Not at the races today or the last couple of games, perhaps an eye on the FA Cup?

    We have enough strength and depth in the squad to maybe have rotated more? 4 games in 8 or 9 days is obviously going to take a toll at this level.

    So any outside chance of Europe is now done, a shame as we were flying and had what looked to be an easy run of games.

    Maybe we are saving ourselves to shock Man City?

  • Comment posted by IfWePlayedBurtonandRotherham, today at 16:13

    Cue moaning Saints fans 🥲

    • Reply posted by A day late and a dollar short, today at 16:16

      A day late and a dollar short replied:
      Cue skate cavemen.

      You got electricity up your way yet?

  • Comment posted by General Chitchat, today at 16:12

    Ralph likes to gamble far too much. Maybe players were carrying injuries who knows. But it is so frustrating.

  • Comment posted by pugwash, today at 16:10

    Oh well, Saints on their holidays now. Good season while it lasted. Doesn't look like getting any easier. Burnley away next.

  • Comment posted by JRC1, today at 16:09

    Unforgivable to lose today at home. Newcastle fair enough they’re flying but we were diabolical against Villa and second to every single ball today. Sort it out Ralph. City in the cup next.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:33

      Forza Italia replied:
      I've forgiven them

  • Comment posted by Shaunthesaint, today at 16:09

    Very difficult to understand this Saint's side. I expected at least 5 points from our last 3 games. Not too much to ask for. Got none.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 16:08

    Is that it then Saints? Season over? All that hard work and fantastic wins to 3 really poor results against teams we should be beating.
    Credit when credit is due, but now sort it out !

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:33

      Forza Italia replied:
      Yep, I think the PL title is now beyond them

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool28206273205366
3Chelsea28178357193859
4Arsenal26163742291351
5Man Utd2914874840850
6West Ham29146948361248
7Wolves29144112923646
8Tottenham27143104235745
9Aston Villa28113144139236
10Southampton29811103645-935
11Crystal Palace2871293938133
12Leicester2696114044-433
13Brighton2871292634-833
14Newcastle28710113248-1631
15Brentford2986153245-1330
16Leeds2968153165-3426
17Everton2664162847-1922
18Watford2964192955-2622
19Burnley27312122238-1621
20Norwich2945201863-4517
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport