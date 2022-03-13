Match ends, Southampton 1, Watford 2.
Cucho Hernandez scored twice as Watford boosted their hopes of securing Premier League survival with victory over Southampton at St Mary's.
Hernandez produced a fine finish from a tight angle to punish Mohammed Salisu's poor attempted back-pass, knocking the ball past exposed keeper Fraser Forster to slot in after 14 minutes.
The 22-year-old Colombian's second was even more impressive, as he volleyed in from Juraj Kucka's cross at the far post to put Roy Hodgson's side in control.
But after Kucka was denied by Forster at close range, Mohamed Elyounoussi struck when Che Adams headed on James Ward-Prowse's free-kick to hand the hosts a lifeline before half-time.
Another Ward-Prowse free-kick and a fine save by Hornets keeper Ben Foster from Adams' header in the closing stages proved a stifled Southampton's only chances of note in the second half.
In a tense finale, a video assistant referee check took place for handball against Watford's Christian Kabasele, but no penalty was awarded as the visitors held on for a huge three points.
Although Watford remain in the bottom three despite their victory, the Hornets moved up one place to 18th and are now level on points with Everton, who lost 1-0 at home to Wolves - but have played three fewer games.
Hernandez delivers as Hornets boost survival chances
Watford had won only once in 16 league games - and once in eight since Roy Hodgson's appointment as manager in late January.
But this was the perfect response to their capitulation against Wolves on Thursday, which had left the Hornets staring at another relegation from the top flight with 10 games remaining.
Hodgson admitted his side are "running out of time" to turn things around and the 74-year-old will be delighted with the fight shown by his players here.
The opening goal was entirely avoidable for Southampton - though credit must be given to the pressing by Watford's front line - as Forster's pass to Jan Bednarek was initially almost intercepted by Joao Pedro, before Hernandez took full advantage of Salisu's error.
Hernandez's superb second took his tally for the season to five goals - and it proved vital as Elyounoussi, who had seen a second-minute header cleared off the line by defender Samir - halved the deficit.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl introduced striker Armando Broja at the break but it had little effect on his below-par side, who must regroup quickly as they aim to cause an upset in their FA Cup quarter-final against Premier League leaders Manchester City next Sunday.
Player of the match
Cucho HernándezCucho Hernández
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number20Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
4.68
Watford
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number12Player nameSemaAverage rating
6.50
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35BednarekBooked at 76mins
- 22Salisu
- 15PerraudBooked at 48mins
- 17S Armstrong
- 6RomeuBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRedmondat 74'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 24Elyounoussi
- 20SmallboneSubstituted forBrojaat 45'minutesSubstituted forLongat 90+4'minutes
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 11Redmond
- 13Caballero
- 18Broja
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 43Valery
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 21FemeníaSubstituted forCathcartat 90+1'minutes
- 27Kabasele
- 22Samir
- 14Kamara
- 19SissokoBooked at 86mins
- 6Louza
- 33Kucka
- 29HernándezBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSemaat 90+7'minutes
- 10João Pedro
- 25DennisSubstituted forKingat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 7King
- 8Cleverley
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 15Cathcart
- 26Bachmann
- 28Kalu
- 39Kayembe
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Watford 2.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Long.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ken Sema replaces Cucho Hernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Imrân Louza (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Samir.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Kiko Femenía.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Southampton.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ben Foster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces Emmanuel Dennis.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
