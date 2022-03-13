Match ends, West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1.
Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko was emotional as he scored the opener against Aston Villa in his first West Ham appearance since the outbreak of war in his native country.
The 32-year-old brought an otherwise disappointing game to life when he controlled Said Benrahma's pass with his right foot before firing past Emiliano Martinez with his left.
Substitute Yarmolenko, who replaced Michail Antonio in the second half, shed tears as he dropped to his knees in celebration.
He was welcomed on to the field with a warm reception from both sets of supporters, and some Aston Villa fans even applauded as he was embraced by his team-mates for the goal.
The Hammers were lifted after taking the lead and Pablo Fornals sealed victory when he powered Benrahma's cutback past Martinez.
Villa arrived in the capital off the back of three impressive wins but they had to settle for a Jacob Ramsey consolation late on.
The visitors were denied taking the lead when Danny Ings' effort was tipped onto the post by Lukasz Fabianski before the ball came harmlessly back to the West Ham goalkeeper.
Victory for the hosts ended a run of three defeats in all competitions and lifted them to fifth in the table, while Villa remain ninth.
Yarmolenko makes the difference
In a first half with few clear cut chances, Yarmolenko's introduction in the 51st minute sparked the crowd and the game into life.
The Ukraine forward replaced Antonio to a warm ovation and immediately set about linking up his side's play.
Then the moment of brilliance came when he neatly brought down Benrahma's tricky pass before guiding the ball into the far corner in two movements.
Football will have been secondary for Yarmolenko since Russia's invasion of his country and, in that small moment of adulation, he allowed the emotion to spill out.
Having been boosted by the goal, the forward then opted to take on another shot from a tight angle rather than look for the pass, but no-one in the London Stadium was complaining at his choice.
Fornals fired the second which put the game out of reach but Villa rallied late on as they tried to wrestle back momentum.
Ramsey smashed Emiliano Buendia's pass into the net with aplomb after the latter had a good opportunity kept out by the impressive Fabianski.
Steven Gerrard will be pleased by his side's intent after going behind as they managed more shots on target (seven) than their hosts (four), but they lacked the clinical edge that has seen them score nine unanswered goals in their last three matches.
Player of the match
YarmolenkoAndriy Yarmolenko
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
8.77
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number24Player nameFredericksAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.10
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.16
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3CresswellSubstituted forFredericksat 57'minutes
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 8Fornals
- 10LanziniBooked at 44mins
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forDiopat 87'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 40Oko-Flex
- 64Perkins
Aston Villa
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 16Chambers
- 5Mings
- 27DigneSubstituted forYoungat 10'minutes
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forBuendíaat 79'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 41J Ramsey
- 23Coutinho
- 11Watkins
- 20IngsSubstituted forBaileyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Konsa
- 8Sanson
- 10Buendía
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 25Olsen
- 31Bailey
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Issa Diop replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 0. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Soucek with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
Post update
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Villa (and us fans) reminded that whilst they have played well lately, there is a long way to go if we want to compete with the boys at the top.
Good luck to the Hammers next week.
UTV
For Villa of the back of 3 wins, this will be disappointing, but a true reflection of where we are as a club and what needs to be done in order to break into the Top 6 via new signings in the summer.
From a Spurs Fan
Well done Yarmo. Great goal, great result! Up the Irons! 'x'
A combination of joy and at the same time some sadness.
As always: 'Up the Hammers!'
AND
'Up Ukraine!'