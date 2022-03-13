Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2Aston VillaAston Villa1

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa: Emotional Yarmolenko scores on return

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments119

Andriy Yarmolenko
Andriy Yarmolenko last scored in the Premier League in July 2020 against Aston Villa

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko was emotional as he scored the opener against Aston Villa in his first West Ham appearance since the outbreak of war in his native country.

The 32-year-old brought an otherwise disappointing game to life when he controlled Said Benrahma's pass with his right foot before firing past Emiliano Martinez with his left.

Substitute Yarmolenko, who replaced Michail Antonio in the second half, shed tears as he dropped to his knees in celebration.

He was welcomed on to the field with a warm reception from both sets of supporters, and some Aston Villa fans even applauded as he was embraced by his team-mates for the goal.

The Hammers were lifted after taking the lead and Pablo Fornals sealed victory when he powered Benrahma's cutback past Martinez.

Villa arrived in the capital off the back of three impressive wins but they had to settle for a Jacob Ramsey consolation late on.

The visitors were denied taking the lead when Danny Ings' effort was tipped onto the post by Lukasz Fabianski before the ball came harmlessly back to the West Ham goalkeeper.

Victory for the hosts ended a run of three defeats in all competitions and lifted them to fifth in the table, while Villa remain ninth.

Yarmolenko makes the difference

In a first half with few clear cut chances, Yarmolenko's introduction in the 51st minute sparked the crowd and the game into life.

The Ukraine forward replaced Antonio to a warm ovation and immediately set about linking up his side's play.

Then the moment of brilliance came when he neatly brought down Benrahma's tricky pass before guiding the ball into the far corner in two movements.

Football will have been secondary for Yarmolenko since Russia's invasion of his country and, in that small moment of adulation, he allowed the emotion to spill out.

Having been boosted by the goal, the forward then opted to take on another shot from a tight angle rather than look for the pass, but no-one in the London Stadium was complaining at his choice.

Fornals fired the second which put the game out of reach but Villa rallied late on as they tried to wrestle back momentum.

Ramsey smashed Emiliano Buendia's pass into the net with aplomb after the latter had a good opportunity kept out by the impressive Fabianski.

Steven Gerrard will be pleased by his side's intent after going behind as they managed more shots on target (seven) than their hosts (four), but they lacked the clinical edge that has seen them score nine unanswered goals in their last three matches.

Player of the match

YarmolenkoAndriy Yarmolenko

with an average of 8.77

West Ham United

  1. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    8.77

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.68

  3. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.34

  5. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.13

  6. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.10

  7. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.05

  8. Squad number24Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.94

  10. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.89

  12. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.85

  13. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.80

  14. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.10

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.91

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.51

  4. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.16

  6. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    5.96

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.94

  10. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.75

  11. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    5.63

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.47

  13. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.36

  14. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.16

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3CresswellSubstituted forFredericksat 57'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 8Fornals
  • 10LanziniBooked at 44mins
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forDiopat 87'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 64Perkins

Aston Villa

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 16Chambers
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneSubstituted forYoungat 10'minutes
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forBuendíaat 79'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 23Coutinho
  • 11Watkins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forBaileyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Konsa
  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Issa Diop replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  8. Post update

    Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 0. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Soucek with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Douglas Luiz.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by 23Mike, today at 16:04

    Really hard fought game, thought we just about shaded it, but hanging on a bit at the end. Villa looking much more organised. Huge respect to their fans for their reaction to Yarmalenko. Some things are bigger than football.

    • Reply posted by Trooth, today at 16:09

      Trooth replied:
      Yep your guys deserved it overall, thought we might nick a draw near the end. Rice is a Rolls Royce of a player good luck holding on to him.

  • Comment posted by terry88, today at 16:05

    Respect to the Village fans who clapped Yarmolenko. Some things are bigger than sports!

    • Reply posted by Justice4Bham21, today at 16:34

      Justice4Bham21 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by windsormack, today at 16:28

    Good win for West Ham but what a superb reaction from Villa fans. Obviously we all want our team to win so to applaud the Yarmolenko goal is an amazing gesture. 👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by John, today at 16:47

      John replied:
      Agreed. Didn’t notice that from the other end of the ground. Proper fans

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 16:14

    Yarmolenko. That's all I wanted to say. Thanks

    • Reply posted by expro, today at 16:19

      expro replied:
      🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 16:12

    Thank you Yarmolenko for being able to go out and do your job in the most terrible circumstances. Huge respect for the Villa fans for the respect shown to Yarmolenko, today football was the real winner

  • Comment posted by The Ginger Beer Snail, today at 16:07

    West Ham deserved to win – and pleased for Yarmolenko.
    Villa (and us fans) reminded that whilst they have played well lately, there is a long way to go if we want to compete with the boys at the top.
    Good luck to the Hammers next week.
    UTV

    • Reply posted by Happyhammer, today at 16:11

      Happyhammer replied:
      Thank you for your good wishes for the Hammers in the Europa League. Villa are a great team to watch by the way.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 16:15

    Well done West Ham if my team doesn’t make top 4 then I would like it to be you great fans and u haven’t spent millions of pounds

  • Comment posted by expro, today at 16:14

    Villa fans total respect Yarms well deserved goal in extremely difficult times for him and his family ⚒🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

  • Comment posted by jimbob69, today at 16:16

    Relieved with the win against a very good and in form villa team. End to end at times and could have gone either way. Wow Yarmolenko, so emotional for the guy from what he’s going through. Respect to villa for clapping him, classy that. Good luck for the rest of the season and with Stevie G you’re on the right track

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 16:19

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      Agreed. Very very classy. That will be remembered. COYI

  • Comment posted by Highway Star, today at 16:14

    Well done West Ham and especially Yarmo.

  • Comment posted by displaynameunknown, today at 16:09

    Much respect and kudos Andriy Yarmolenko in these impossible times for Ukraine.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:09

    Firstly Congratulations to the Hammers! and best of luck for the rest of the season.

    For Villa of the back of 3 wins, this will be disappointing, but a true reflection of where we are as a club and what needs to be done in order to break into the Top 6 via new signings in the summer.

    • Reply posted by faith, today at 16:11

      faith replied:
      quality comment, well played Villains

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 16:10

    Great story re the first goal. Well done Mate 👏👏 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦.

    From a Spurs Fan

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 16:08

    Football wins today. Yarmo needed that! COYI!

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 16:10

    Very pleased with progress under Gerrard. I can see us challenging higher up next season. Happy too for Yarmolenko. Hope it brings him a rare moment of comfort. UTV

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 16:16

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      Well said sir. Proper fan. COYI

  • Comment posted by Mattyjl7, today at 16:09

    Come on you Irons! and... Come on Ukraine!
    Well done Yarmo. Great goal, great result! Up the Irons! 'x'

  • Comment posted by expro, today at 16:18

    Avoided relegation again ⚒

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:07

    Given the balance of play, surely even the most avid Villan can't argue that WHU deserved that? A slightly pyrrhic victory, given the injuries to Antonio & Cresswell, but it means that the Hammers keep the pressure on Man U. It's Arsenal that are in pole position for 4th at the moment, though...

    • Reply posted by RH RR, today at 16:11

      RH RR replied:
      Given the balance of play?? An even game at best - Yarmalenko took his goal well - that was the difference.

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 16:11

    I couldn't help but shed a tear on the goal.
    A combination of joy and at the same time some sadness.

    As always: 'Up the Hammers!'
    AND
    'Up Ukraine!'

  • Comment posted by db, today at 16:10

    The Yarmolenko goal was not only pure class , but the most emotional goal i have ever seen in 50 years of watching football . COYI

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool28206273205366
3Chelsea28178357193859
4Arsenal26163742291351
5Man Utd2914874840850
6West Ham29146948361248
7Wolves29144112923646
8Tottenham27143104235745
9Aston Villa28113144139236
10Southampton29811103645-935
11Crystal Palace2871293938133
12Leicester2696114044-433
13Brighton2871292634-833
14Newcastle28710113248-1631
15Brentford2986153245-1330
16Leeds2968153165-3426
17Everton2664162847-1922
18Watford2964192955-2622
19Burnley27312122238-1621
20Norwich2945201863-4517
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport