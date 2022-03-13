Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Andriy Yarmolenko last scored in the Premier League in July 2020 against Aston Villa

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko was emotional as he scored the opener against Aston Villa in his first West Ham appearance since the outbreak of war in his native country.

The 32-year-old brought an otherwise disappointing game to life when he controlled Said Benrahma's pass with his right foot before firing past Emiliano Martinez with his left.

Substitute Yarmolenko, who replaced Michail Antonio in the second half, shed tears as he dropped to his knees in celebration.

He was welcomed on to the field with a warm reception from both sets of supporters, and some Aston Villa fans even applauded as he was embraced by his team-mates for the goal.

The Hammers were lifted after taking the lead and Pablo Fornals sealed victory when he powered Benrahma's cutback past Martinez.

Villa arrived in the capital off the back of three impressive wins but they had to settle for a Jacob Ramsey consolation late on.

The visitors were denied taking the lead when Danny Ings' effort was tipped onto the post by Lukasz Fabianski before the ball came harmlessly back to the West Ham goalkeeper.

Victory for the hosts ended a run of three defeats in all competitions and lifted them to fifth in the table, while Villa remain ninth.

Yarmolenko makes the difference

In a first half with few clear cut chances, Yarmolenko's introduction in the 51st minute sparked the crowd and the game into life.

The Ukraine forward replaced Antonio to a warm ovation and immediately set about linking up his side's play.

Then the moment of brilliance came when he neatly brought down Benrahma's tricky pass before guiding the ball into the far corner in two movements.

Football will have been secondary for Yarmolenko since Russia's invasion of his country and, in that small moment of adulation, he allowed the emotion to spill out.

Having been boosted by the goal, the forward then opted to take on another shot from a tight angle rather than look for the pass, but no-one in the London Stadium was complaining at his choice.

Fornals fired the second which put the game out of reach but Villa rallied late on as they tried to wrestle back momentum.

Ramsey smashed Emiliano Buendia's pass into the net with aplomb after the latter had a good opportunity kept out by the impressive Fabianski.

Steven Gerrard will be pleased by his side's intent after going behind as they managed more shots on target (seven) than their hosts (four), but they lacked the clinical edge that has seen them score nine unanswered goals in their last three matches.

Player of the match Yarmolenko Andriy Yarmolenko with an average of 8.77 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa West Ham United Avg Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 8.77 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.68 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 7.36 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.34 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.13 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.10 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.05 Squad number 24 Player name Fredericks Average rating 6.95 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.94 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.93 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 6.89 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 6.85 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.80 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.10 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.91 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 6.86 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 6.51 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.24 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.16 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 6.00 Squad number 16 Player name Chambers Average rating 5.96 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 5.96 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 5.94 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 5.75 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 5.63 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 5.47 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 5.36 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 5.16

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 31 Johnson 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 8 Fornals 10 Lanzini 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

31 Johnson

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell Substituted for Fredericks at 57' minutes

28 Soucek

41 Rice

8 Fornals

10 Lanzini Booked at 44mins

22 Benrahma Substituted for Diop at 87' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Yarmolenko at 52' minutes Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

13 Areola

16 Noble

23 Diop

24 Fredericks

26 Masuaku

33 Král

40 Oko-Flex

64 Perkins Aston Villa Formation 4-1-2-1-2 1 Martínez 2 Cash 16 Chambers 5 Mings 27 Digne 6 Douglas Luiz 7 McGinn 41 J Ramsey 23 Coutinho 11 Watkins 20 Ings 1 Martínez

2 Cash

16 Chambers

5 Mings

27 Digne Substituted for Young at 10' minutes

6 Douglas Luiz Substituted for Buendía at 79' minutes

7 McGinn

41 J Ramsey

23 Coutinho

11 Watkins

20 Ings Substituted for Bailey at 69' minutes Substitutes 4 Konsa

8 Sanson

10 Buendía

15 Traoré

18 Young

25 Olsen

31 Bailey

33 Chukwuemeka

47 Iroegbunam Referee: Jarred Gillett Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1. goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 1. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Issa Diop replaces Saïd Benrahma. Post update Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa). goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 2, Aston Villa 0. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma following a fast break. Post update Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho. Post update Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Soucek with a headed pass. Post update Attempt missed. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a corner. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Douglas Luiz. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko. Post update Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz. Post update Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United). Post update Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tomas Soucek. Post update Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward