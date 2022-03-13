Premier League
LeedsLeeds United2NorwichNorwich City1

Leeds 2-1 Norwich: Joe Gelhardt strike gives manager Jesse Marsch first win in thrilling finish

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments81

Rodrigo celebrates scoring for Leeds
Rodrigo's opening goal was his fourth of the season for Leeds

Leeds landed a first victory under manager Jesse Marsch in stunning fashion as Joe Gelhardt struck in injury time to beat relegation rivals Norwich and send Elland Road into raptures.

The 19-year-old substitute - on the pitch for less than two minutes - turned into an empty net from Raphinha's assist, serving a brutal blow to Norwich after they had finally levelled through Kenny McLean at the start of injury time.

The thrilling finale served up scenes of contrast as Leeds' fans jubilantly sang along to Kaiser Chiefs' 'I predict a riot' while Norwich players sat dejected on the turf.

Rodrigo's first-half goal had looked set be enough to see Leeds end a run of six games without a win but on a day where Raphinha twice truck the bar and where the impressive Daniel James went close, they almost paid for not taking their chances.

Norwich may point to Patrick Bamford appearing to be offside in the build-up to Rodrigo's opener and they also saw a penalty award overturned shortly before they equalised when referee Stuart Attwell visited the pitch-side monitor.

Ultimately they found a way to level, stunning the Leeds support, but Gelhardt's contribution moves Marsch's side four points above the relegation zone while Norwich stay bottom - five points from safety.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    6.74

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    7.04

  6. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.70

  7. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    6.74

  8. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.28

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    7.31

  11. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    6.89

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.80

  3. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    8.75

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    4.75

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    4.41

  3. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    4.37

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    3.71

  5. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    4.68

  6. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    4.36

  7. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    4.61

  8. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.32

  9. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    4.45

  10. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    4.93

  11. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    4.67

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    5.22

  2. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    4.62

  3. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    5.22

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2AylingBooked at 26mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 21Struijk
  • 15Dallas
  • 43KlichSubstituted forGelhardtat 90+2'minutes
  • 4Forshaw
  • 20JamesBooked at 77mins
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forKochat 60'minutes
  • 10Raphinha
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forHarrisonat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 5Koch
  • 13Klaesson
  • 22Harrison
  • 26Bate
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 46Shackleton

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 77minsSubstituted forGilmourat 88'minutes
  • 15Kabak
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 7RuppSubstituted forNormannat 45'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 24SargentSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 17Rashica

Substitutes

  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 16Normann
  • 19Sørensen
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
36,321

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 2, Norwich City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Norwich City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tim Krul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 2, Norwich City 1. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  8. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jack Harrison.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Mateusz Klich.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Norwich City 1. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teemu Pukki with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour replaces Max Aarons.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  18. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  20. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by We are just double checking this comment, today at 16:17

    Leeds never disappoint. I know its only Norwich but all the same. Why Rodrigo was taken off is beyond me, hope its not an injury

  • Comment posted by The Honest Truth, today at 16:17

    Thank God
    MOT

  • Comment posted by kjellerv, today at 16:15

    Probably Leeds also going down.Anyway, Leeds for ever. MOT.

  • Comment posted by mr angry, today at 16:14

    Come on Leeds brilliant win let's have a few more to keep us in premership

  • Comment posted by seb Tv, today at 16:13

    Rodrigo bossed that game today - MOTM

  • Comment posted by SCC Boy, today at 16:13

    Thank God for that. Come on Leeds !!

  • Comment posted by Mark Viduka, today at 16:13

    Frank Lampard is absolutely SEETHING.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 16:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BorisTheLiar, today at 16:12

    Great result for a team that thoroughly deserved that win. Norwich played dirty and need to be relegated ASAP.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 16:12

    Big win for Leeds

    This just might save them for the season

    Can’t say any team don’t deserve to go down but I don’t think anyone really wants to see Leeds go down

    Good luck for the rest of the season

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:11

    Wow!

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 16:10

    Penalties, red cards, offsides, head injury protocols... Stuart Attwell and Mike Dean might want to brush up on these areas

    Hey ho, it's not like they are the important parts. Shake hands and award the match ball, that's it lads

  • Comment posted by white rose on the frontier, today at 16:10

    Leeds were so good today 7-2 would have been a better reflection of the game. What an incredible atmosphere, - no other ground compares to this. Proper support - even at the Etihad and 7 behind.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 16:10

    Everton down. Leeds stay up.

  • Comment posted by Owlsaboutthat, today at 16:09

    Does refereeing get any worse?
    Norwich were robbed without question
    A clear penalty with the Leeds defender distraught and apologetic when he fouled the Norwich player.
    Mike Dean bizarrely decides its not a penalty.
    Had it been a man u player getting fouled Dean wouldn't have even got involved.
    How Harrison stayed on the pitch after persistent fouls beggared belief.
    Norwich were cheated!

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 16:11

      richard replied:
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:07

    Well done Leeds and hope you survive over Anti-football's Burnley.

  • Comment posted by Tebby, today at 16:07

    Just papering over the cracks, struggling to beat the bottom club, what’s ManC, Chelsea and Arsenal going to do to us? Coach hasn’t learned anything from Bielsas mistakes and nearly cost us 2 points.

    • Reply posted by Mark Viduka, today at 16:11

      Mark Viduka replied:
      Give it a rest.

  • Comment posted by beepeebee, today at 16:07

    Rodrigo going off (his best game all season), and Harrison coming on,( he's now just pointlessly aggressive) was a recipe for disaster