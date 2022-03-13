Match ends, Leeds United 2, Norwich City 1.
Leeds landed a first victory under manager Jesse Marsch in stunning fashion as Joe Gelhardt struck in injury time to beat relegation rivals Norwich and send Elland Road into raptures.
The 19-year-old substitute - on the pitch for less than two minutes - turned into an empty net from Raphinha's assist, serving a brutal blow to Norwich after they had finally levelled through Kenny McLean at the start of injury time.
The thrilling finale served up scenes of contrast as Leeds' fans jubilantly sang along to Kaiser Chiefs' 'I predict a riot' while Norwich players sat dejected on the turf.
Rodrigo's first-half goal had looked set be enough to see Leeds end a run of six games without a win but on a day where Raphinha twice truck the bar and where the impressive Daniel James went close, they almost paid for not taking their chances.
Norwich may point to Patrick Bamford appearing to be offside in the build-up to Rodrigo's opener and they also saw a penalty award overturned shortly before they equalised when referee Stuart Attwell visited the pitch-side monitor.
Ultimately they found a way to level, stunning the Leeds support, but Gelhardt's contribution moves Marsch's side four points above the relegation zone while Norwich stay bottom - five points from safety.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
6.89
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
8.75
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number15Player nameKabakAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
4.67
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number46Player nameRoweAverage rating
5.22
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2AylingBooked at 26mins
- 14Llorente
- 21Struijk
- 15Dallas
- 43KlichSubstituted forGelhardtat 90+2'minutes
- 4Forshaw
- 20JamesBooked at 77mins
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forKochat 60'minutes
- 10Raphinha
- 9BamfordSubstituted forHarrisonat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 5Koch
- 13Klaesson
- 22Harrison
- 26Bate
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 46Shackleton
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2AaronsBooked at 77minsSubstituted forGilmourat 88'minutes
- 15Kabak
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 7RuppSubstituted forNormannat 45'minutes
- 23McLean
- 20Lees-Melou
- 24SargentSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
- 22Pukki
- 17Rashica
Substitutes
- 8Gilmour
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 16Normann
- 19Sørensen
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 40Tomkinson
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 36,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Norwich City 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tim Krul.
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Post update
Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Norwich City 1. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jack Harrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Mateusz Klich.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Norwich City 1. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teemu Pukki with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).
Post update
Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Billy Gilmour replaces Max Aarons.
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
MOT
This just might save them for the season
Can’t say any team don’t deserve to go down but I don’t think anyone really wants to see Leeds go down
Good luck for the rest of the season
Hey ho, it's not like they are the important parts. Shake hands and award the match ball, that's it lads
Norwich were robbed without question
A clear penalty with the Leeds defender distraught and apologetic when he fouled the Norwich player.
Mike Dean bizarrely decides its not a penalty.
Had it been a man u player getting fouled Dean wouldn't have even got involved.
How Harrison stayed on the pitch after persistent fouls beggared belief.
Norwich were cheated!