Leeds United v Norwich City

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch feels his players are struggling to handle the pressure in front of their own fans

TEAM NEWS

Leeds are assessing the severity of Junior Firpo's knee injury but he is definitely ruled out against Norwich.

Forward Patrick Bamford could make his first start for six months, while Diego Llorente was an unused substitute on Thursday on his return from injury.

Norwich City are bolstered by the return of on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea.

Sam Byram missed that game with fatigue but is likely to feature on Sunday.

Christoph Zimmermann and Mathias Normann are both training normally after coming off at half-time against Chelsea.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have a feeling Patrick Bamford will start this game for Leeds, which would be a huge boost for them because they have missed his goals so much.

It's a massive game for Leeds because, if they lose, then you would start to think they are in real danger of going down.

Norwich already are in deep trouble, of course. They have pulled a couple of surprise wins out of the bag under Dean Smith since the turn of the year, but I don't see another one here.

Prediction: 2-0

It's the lowest win percentage of any of the 29 sides to have played at least 40 times on this day

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds won the reverse fixture 2-1 and are looking to complete the league double over Norwich for the first time since 1980-81.

Norwich won 3-1 in the Championship three years ago in the most recent league meeting at Elland Road. They have never won consecutive away league visits to Leeds.

Leeds are hosting Norwich in a Premier League match for the first time since a 2-1 victory in May 1995.

Leeds United

Leeds have equalled the club record of six successive league defeats.

They have also matched the club Premier League record of four consecutive games without a goal, previously set from December 1994 to January 1995.

The Whites have conceded 44 goals in their past 14 league fixtures, failing to keep a clean sheet during that period.

Jesse Marsch is only the second Leeds manager to lose his first two Premier League matches in charge, emulating George Graham in 1996.

Leeds have won six of their seven Premier League games against promoted sides since returning to the top flight last season, with the exception being a 2-2 draw with Brentford in December.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals. He has been involved in seven goals in five Premier League appearances against promoted sides for Leeds, scoring four and assisting three.

Norwich City

Norwich have lost six consecutive matches in all competitions, which is their worst run of the season.

The Canaries have scored the fewest away goals in the division this season, although four of their seven have come in the past three games on the road.

They have only won one of their past 19 Premier League away fixtures in March, drawing two and losing 16.

