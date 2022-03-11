Arsenal v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe scored his 10th goal of the season for Arsenal in his most recent appearance against Brentford on 19 February

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's leading goalscorer Emile Smith Rowe, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is available after a two-match absence.

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt because of a calf injury.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy faces several weeks out with the knee problem he sustained during his first start of 2022 against Leeds last weekend.

James Maddison and James Justin returned from injury lay-offs during Thursday's win over Rennes.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The other teams going for fourth place have all dropped points in recent weeks, but Arsenal keep on winning.

It looks like their dressing room is a much happier place since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed and the whole team looks full of confidence too, and they are playing a system that works.

Leicester have won their past two league games, which was important for them after such an up and down campaign, but Jamie Vardy is out injured again and that's a massive blow.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are looking to complete a league double over Leicester for the first time in six seasons.

However, Leicester could win back-to-back away league games against the Gunners for the first time. Last season's 1-0 victory ended their 23-match winless league run away to Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won eight of their past 10 games in the Premier League (D1, L1).

The 25 points they have accrued during that period is the joint-most in the division, alongside Manchester City.

The Gunners could become the first team to win five consecutive Premier League matches by a one-goal margin since Birmingham City in November and December 2009.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored 22 Premier League goals by players aged 21 or under this season, twice as many as next-best Crystal Palace.

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in nine goals in Arsenal's last 10 league games, scoring six and setting up three.

Leicester City

Leicester have won successive league matches for just the second time this season, keeping consecutive clean sheets for the first time in 13 months.

They haven't earned three Premier League wins in a row since January 2021.

Victory at Burnley in their most recent away fixture ended a run of four straight league defeats, and no win in six, on the road.

Patson Daka failed to score in 12 of his 13 away appearances for Leicester in all competitions. The exception was his four-goal haul in a 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow in the Europa League in October.

