Match ends, Everton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Everton slipped further into danger as Wolves inflicted a fourth successive Premier League defeat on Frank Lampard's side with a hard-fought win at Goodison Park.
Conor Coady scored the only goal as other results on Sunday mean the Toffees sit above the bottom three only on goal difference, though they have games in hand on the teams around them.
After a scrappy first half, Wolves responded quickly and captain Coady headed past Jordan Pickford from Ruben Neves' delivery in the 49th minute.
Everton rarely threatened after going behind and their afternoon went from bad to worse as Jonjoe Kenny received two yellow cards in three minutes, forcing the hosts to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men.
Victory for Wolves takes them above Tottenham into seventh while Everton remain 17th, though wins for Watford and Leeds only increased their growing relegation fears.
More to follow.
- Reaction from Everton v Wolves plus more Premier League coverage
- Go straight to all the best Everton content
- Visit our Wolves page
Player of the match
Rúben NevesRúben Neves
Everton
Avg
- Squad number30Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number36Player nameAlliAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
3.21
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
6.66
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Pickford
- 2KennyBooked at 78mins
- 4HolgateBooked at 69mins
- 22GodfreyBooked at 84mins
- 23Coleman
- 16Doucouré
- 30van de Beek
- 19MykolenkoSubstituted forAlliat 59'minutes
- 24Gordon
- 7Richarlison
- 11GraySubstituted forTownsendat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 14Townsend
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 21André Gomes
- 33Rondón
- 34El Ghazi
- 36Alli
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16CoadyBooked at 64mins
- 27Saïss
- 19Castro Otto
- 8Neves
- 32DendonckerSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 83'minutes
- 28João Moutinho
- 5Marçal
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forPodenceat 16'minutes
- 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 10Podence
- 11Machado Trincão
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 24Gomes
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.
Post update
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).
Booking
Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Leander Dendoncker.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) for a bad foul.
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Benitez must be laughing
No blue can complain. We’ve not been unlucky or hard done to. We are are rubbish. The players are spineless, gutless, passionless, pathetic, no pride, lack effort, lack fight and useless.
All pundits: We don't talk about Bruno