Premier League
EvertonEverton0WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Everton 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Conor Coady scores only goal to extend Toffees' winless run

By Ellie ThomasonBBC Sport

Everton players look dejected after conceding
Everton remain above the bottom three only on goal difference

Everton slipped further into danger as Wolves inflicted a fourth successive Premier League defeat on Frank Lampard's side with a hard-fought win at Goodison Park.

Conor Coady scored the only goal as other results on Sunday mean the Toffees sit above the bottom three only on goal difference, though they have games in hand on the teams around them.

After a scrappy first half, Wolves responded quickly and captain Coady headed past Jordan Pickford from Ruben Neves' delivery in the 49th minute.

Everton rarely threatened after going behind and their afternoon went from bad to worse as Jonjoe Kenny received two yellow cards in three minutes, forcing the hosts to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men.

Victory for Wolves takes them above Tottenham into seventh while Everton remain 17th, though wins for Watford and Leeds only increased their growing relegation fears.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 8.19

Everton

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 2KennyBooked at 78mins
  • 4HolgateBooked at 69mins
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 84mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 16Doucouré
  • 30van de Beek
  • 19MykolenkoSubstituted forAlliat 59'minutes
  • 24Gordon
  • 7Richarlison
  • 11GraySubstituted forTownsendat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 21André Gomes
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16CoadyBooked at 64mins
  • 27Saïss
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 8Neves
  • 32DendonckerSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 83'minutes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5Marçal
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forPodenceat 16'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 24Gomes
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).

  11. Booking

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Leander Dendoncker.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Comments

Join the conversation

314 comments

  • Comment posted by Satty, today at 16:02

    Hmm does this result show that Rafa was doing a better job than some Everton fans believed.

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 16:02

    I don't have much sympathy, fans absolutely piled it on Rafa even though it was largely the player. Clearly they are not good enough regardless of the manager.

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:21

      Knighton Palace replied:
      Still at least Everton have a more trendy manager now, he will look very stylish in the Championship next season [ if he stays ]

  • Comment posted by Kobra Kev, today at 16:01

    Breaking news: Roman Abramovic has distanced himself from Frank Lampard, claiming they were never close friends.

    • Reply posted by Terrier49, today at 16:15

      Terrier49 replied:
      Very good. Mr Abranovic has been disqualified as an owner at Chelsea - perhaps Mr Lampard should be disqualified as a manager!

  • Comment posted by cadet1980, today at 16:04

    Hahaha
    Benitez must be laughing

    • Reply posted by A1nutboy, today at 16:24

      A1nutboy replied:
      He was laughing fhe minute he got the job. Actively working to get us relegated

  • Comment posted by Diatribe, today at 16:01

    Well played Wolves. 100% deserved. Everton may as well put cardboard cutouts of the players on the pitch. The fans in the stadium couldn't get behind the team: there was nothing to cheer as the performance was so insipid. I was looking forward to seeing Everton playing back at Goodison: I thought we would see a reaction. We saw nothing and Everton deserved nothing from the game.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:30

      Forza Italia replied:
      Everton are OK. They just need a new manager.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 16:07

    We’ve been in trouble for months. We know the players are not good enough. Rafa had 1 win in the last 13 games and conceded 5 at home to Watford. Frank is going on a similar run and conceded 5 away to Spurs.
    No blue can complain. We’ve not been unlucky or hard done to. We are are rubbish. The players are spineless, gutless, passionless, pathetic, no pride, lack effort, lack fight and useless.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:31

      Forza Italia replied:
      Wolves chew toffees

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 16:09

    Any chance of Wolves and our manager getting some credit?

    • Reply posted by john, today at 16:14

      john replied:
      Eveeton make any opposition look like world beaters. Watford scored 5 at Goodison.

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 16:05

    They said he was a scouser, he’s really Gold and black, he plays for Wolverhampton, he’s the leader of our pack! . Pride personified 🐺

    • Reply posted by Margie , today at 16:20

      Margie replied:
      Great comment. 👍

  • Comment posted by Apollo 11, today at 16:08

    Another good win for wolves.. PRIDE OF THE MIDLANDS!!!

  • Comment posted by Karinium, today at 16:01

    Well done Wolves.

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, today at 16:05

    I like Everton as a club and I’m glad they’re in the league (it’s good for the city) but the fans are woeful at best and deluded by big dunc! He is toxic and it clearly spreads down to the team and the fans! Stop feeling sorry for yourself, get behind your team and move on! Ferguson needs to go and let the new manager start fresh 6 managers with him as number 2 in 5 years! He is the problem

    • Reply posted by bigjaco, today at 16:11

      bigjaco replied:
      You haven't got a clue! The owner and the board are inept and have been for years! Ferguson is the least of the problems. So if you. Ant see that don't make silly posts like you do

  • Comment posted by philbin, today at 16:09

    Are they still blaming rafa

    • Reply posted by lee Murphy , today at 16:13

      lee Murphy replied:
      Still blaming Mike Walker

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 16:06

    I like Everton and really hope they stay in the Premier League, great history and good old fashioned club. But sadly they didn't look great today. Wolves bossed it, especially the second half. Great team display with Neves pulling the strings. I expected a reaction from Everton today but we were just too good for them today. Wolves onwards and upwards.
    All pundits: We don't talk about Bruno

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:10

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      All pundits:ENCANTOOOOO!!!!! (Yes, it was a "we don't talk about Bruno reference from that movie).

  • Comment posted by Jacksgranda, today at 16:05

    Everton were clueless, gutless and guileless. I switched off after Wolves scored. Relegation beckons, especially with Leeds and Watford winning (against teams where Everton rolled over).

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 16:06

    Nearly there Everton! One place more …

    • Reply posted by I Love Liverpool FC, today at 16:09

      I Love Liverpool FC replied:
      😁

  • Comment posted by Godfodder, today at 16:05

    This Friday night under the Molineux lights, raucous crowd, put Leeds to the sword and we are right in the hunt for Europe again after the blip, can't wait for It.

    • Reply posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 16:08

      bigbadwolf2018 replied:
      I second that

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 16:02

    😂😂 the comedy club that keeps on giving. Things looking bleak for Everton.

    • Reply posted by LuvSoccah, today at 16:23

      LuvSoccah replied:
      guaranteed to have more PL titles than the club u support

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 16:06

    Cracking win, 2 on the bounce after a poor run and some poor performances, had we turned up against Palace and Arsenal x2 we would be 4th now.

  • Comment posted by Back9Bailey, today at 16:07

    was this a Bruno Lage tactics masterclass ? I very much think so........ C'mon me babbies !

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 16:04

    Hire the plane - unfurl the banner !

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool28206273205366
3Chelsea28178357193859
4Arsenal26163742291351
5Man Utd2914874840850
6West Ham29146948361248
7Wolves29144112923646
8Tottenham27143104235745
9Aston Villa28113144139236
10Southampton29811103645-935
11Crystal Palace2871293938133
12Leicester2696114044-433
13Brighton2871292634-833
14Newcastle28710113248-1631
15