Everton slipped further into danger as Wolves inflicted a fourth successive Premier League defeat on Frank Lampard's side with a hard-fought win at Goodison Park.

Conor Coady scored the only goal as other results on Sunday mean the Toffees sit above the bottom three only on goal difference, though they have games in hand on the teams around them.

After a scrappy first half, Wolves responded quickly and captain Coady headed past Jordan Pickford from Ruben Neves' delivery in the 49th minute.

Everton rarely threatened after going behind and their afternoon went from bad to worse as Jonjoe Kenny received two yellow cards in three minutes, forcing the hosts to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men.

Victory for Wolves takes them above Tottenham into seventh while Everton remain 17th, though wins for Watford and Leeds only increased their growing relegation fears.

Match ends, Everton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Post update Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick. Post update Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Podence. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez. Post update Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside. Post update José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dele Alli (Everton). Booking Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Leander Dendoncker. Post update Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny. Dismissal Second yellow card to Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) for a bad foul. Post update Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton). Post update Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.