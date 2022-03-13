The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-1 Manchester City Women: Sky Blues boost top three hopes

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Manchester City boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

Caroline Weir bundled home a scrappy opener in the 61st minute after good work from Hayley Raso.

Tottenham created little in response as the visitors cantered to victory.

City stayed fifth - two points behind Spurs in fourth and five points behind third-place Manchester United having played one game fewer.

Tottenham's 2-1 win over City in September started a four-game winless run for the Sky Blues who were hampered by injuries in the first half of the season.

But Gareth Taylor's side are now in the midst of a fine run of form, winning six of their past seven in all competitions, including a victory over champions Chelsea in the League Cup final last weekend.

After a cagey first half, the visitors took control in the second period with Weir striking the post from a free-kick in the 54th minute.

Raso also went close after the restart, forcing Tottenham keeper Rebecca Spencer into a smart save with a shot across goal.

And the City pair combined for the opener with Scotland midfielder Weir bundling in a rebound after a fierce Raso strike.

Tottenham are away to champions Chelsea on Wednesday, 23 March in their next WSL fixture, while City host Reading in the league on Wednesday, 16 March.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 12Percival
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6HarropBooked at 90mins
  • 29NevilleBooked at 70mins
  • 21ClemaronSubstituted forAddisonat 90+3'minutes
  • 24Summanen
  • 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 35'minutes
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forGreenat 45'minutes
  • 8ChoSubstituted forTangat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26RoebuckBooked at 81minsSubstituted forKeatingat 87'minutes
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 59mins
  • 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 45'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 19Weir
  • 13RasoSubstituted forParkat 68'minutes
  • 18White
  • 15HempSubstituted forBeckieat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away5

