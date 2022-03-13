Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Manchester City boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.
Caroline Weir bundled home a scrappy opener in the 61st minute after good work from Hayley Raso.
Tottenham created little in response as the visitors cantered to victory.
City stayed fifth - two points behind Spurs in fourth and five points behind third-place Manchester United having played one game fewer.
Tottenham's 2-1 win over City in September started a four-game winless run for the Sky Blues who were hampered by injuries in the first half of the season.
But Gareth Taylor's side are now in the midst of a fine run of form, winning six of their past seven in all competitions, including a victory over champions Chelsea in the League Cup final last weekend.
After a cagey first half, the visitors took control in the second period with Weir striking the post from a free-kick in the 54th minute.
Raso also went close after the restart, forcing Tottenham keeper Rebecca Spencer into a smart save with a shot across goal.
And the City pair combined for the opener with Scotland midfielder Weir bundling in a rebound after a fierce Raso strike.
Tottenham are away to champions Chelsea on Wednesday, 23 March in their next WSL fixture, while City host Reading in the league on Wednesday, 16 March.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 12Percival
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6HarropBooked at 90mins
- 29NevilleBooked at 70mins
- 21ClemaronSubstituted forAddisonat 90+3'minutes
- 24Summanen
- 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 35'minutes
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forGreenat 45'minutes
- 8ChoSubstituted forTangat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26RoebuckBooked at 81minsSubstituted forKeatingat 87'minutes
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5GreenwoodBooked at 59mins
- 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 45'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 19Weir
- 13RasoSubstituted forParkat 68'minutes
- 18White
- 15HempSubstituted forBeckieat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Maéva Clemaron.
Booking
Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Khiara Keating replaces Ellie Roebuck because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ellen White.
Booking
Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosella Ayane.
Post update
Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Cho So-Hyun.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Lauren Hemp.
Booking
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Post update
Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).