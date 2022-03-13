Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

Caroline Weir bundled home a scrappy opener in the 61st minute after good work from Hayley Raso.

Tottenham created little in response as the visitors cantered to victory.

City stayed fifth - two points behind Spurs in fourth and five points behind third-place Manchester United having played one game fewer.

Tottenham's 2-1 win over City in September started a four-game winless run for the Sky Blues who were hampered by injuries in the first half of the season.

But Gareth Taylor's side are now in the midst of a fine run of form, winning six of their past seven in all competitions, including a victory over champions Chelsea in the League Cup final last weekend.

After a cagey first half, the visitors took control in the second period with Weir striking the post from a free-kick in the 54th minute.

Raso also went close after the restart, forcing Tottenham keeper Rebecca Spencer into a smart save with a shot across goal.

And the City pair combined for the opener with Scotland midfielder Weir bundling in a rebound after a fierce Raso strike.

Tottenham are away to champions Chelsea on Wednesday, 23 March in their next WSL fixture, while City host Reading in the league on Wednesday, 16 March.