The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 12Percival
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 21Clemaron
  • 24Summanen
  • 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 35'minutes
  • 10Williams
  • 8Cho

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 19Weir
  • 13Raso
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  2. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Kyah Simon because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Ellen White tries a through ball, but Hayley Raso is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  7. Post update

    Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ellen White.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  16. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1510323472733
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168531911829
5Man City Women1573530201024
6Reading Women167271926-723
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1752101130-1917
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories