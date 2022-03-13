Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 12Percival
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 21Clemaron
- 24Summanen
- 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 35'minutes
- 10Williams
- 8Cho
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 19Weir
- 13Raso
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Kyah Simon because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Ellen White tries a through ball, but Hayley Raso is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Post update
Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ellen White.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.