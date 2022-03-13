The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Chelsea Women 1-0 Aston Villa Women: Sam Kerr scores late Blues winner

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr
Australia stiker Sam Kerr netted a late winner for Chelsea

Sam Kerr scored a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to boost their Women's Super League title hopes in their first home game since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forJamesat 72'minutes
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 90+4'minutes
  • 10JiSubstituted forCuthbertat 66'minutes
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forIngleat 45'minutes
  • 25Andersson
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forFlemingat 66'minutes
  • 20KerrBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Ingle
  • 17Fleming
  • 19James
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole
  • 35Thompson

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20Scott
  • 31LittlejohnSubstituted forCorsieat 62'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forGielnikat 62'minutes
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forHuttonat 83'minutes
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 42Corsie
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
2,655

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jodie Hutton following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jodie Hutton following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Aniek Nouwen.

  11. Booking

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zecira Musovic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ramona Petzelberger.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Carter.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Bright.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Carter with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Jodie Hutton replaces Alisha Lehmann.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1511223572835
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168441912728
5Man City Women1582531201126
6West Ham Women166552022-223
7Reading Women167271926-723
8Brighton Women167181823-522
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1751111131-2016
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport