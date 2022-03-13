Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0.
Sam Kerr scored a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to boost their Women's Super League title hopes in their first home game since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Musovic
- 21CharlesSubstituted forJamesat 72'minutes
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 90+4'minutes
- 10JiSubstituted forCuthbertat 66'minutes
- 24SpenceSubstituted forIngleat 45'minutes
- 25Andersson
- 9EnglandSubstituted forFlemingat 66'minutes
- 20KerrBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Ingle
- 17Fleming
- 19James
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 31Claypole
- 35Thompson
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 20Scott
- 31LittlejohnSubstituted forCorsieat 62'minutes
- 4Allen
- 8ArthurSubstituted forGielnikat 62'minutes
- 7LehmannSubstituted forHuttonat 83'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- 42Corsie
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 2,655
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away0
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0.
Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jodie Hutton following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women).
Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jodie Hutton following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Aniek Nouwen.
Booking
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zecira Musovic.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ramona Petzelberger.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Carter.
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Bright.
Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jessica Carter with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Jodie Hutton replaces Alisha Lehmann.