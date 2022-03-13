The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Chelsea Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 21Charles
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 25Andersson
  • 10Ji
  • 24Spence
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 5Ingle
  • 17Fleming
  • 19James
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 31Claypole
  • 35Thompson

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20Scott
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 4Allen
  • 8Arthur
  • 7Lehmann
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 42Corsie
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jessica Carter.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Bright.

  3. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1510323472733
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168531911829
5Man City Women1573530201024
6Reading Women167271926-723
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1752101130-1917
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

