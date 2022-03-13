The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Birmingham City Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hourihan
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 14Finn
  • 10Murray
  • 8Robertson
  • 17Quinn
  • 25Holloway
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 39Timms
  • 40Cole

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Leat
  • 15Parker
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 4Stringer
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 8Snerle
  • 10Svitková
  • 19Leon
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 1Arnold
  • 7Evans
  • 13Yallop
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  4. Post update

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Anna Leat.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).

  15. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City Women. Harriet Scott tries a through ball, but Rebecca Holloway is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Snerle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1510323472733
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168441912728
5Man City Women1582531201126
6West Ham Women166552022-223
7Reading Women167271926-723
8Brighton Women167181823-522
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1752101130-1917
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

