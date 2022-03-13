Birmingham City Women v West Ham United Women

Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hourihan
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 14Finn
- 10Murray
- 8Robertson
- 17Quinn
- 25Holloway
- 7Sarri
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 6Simkin
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 39Timms
- 40Cole
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 15Parker
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 4Stringer
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 8Snerle
- 10Svitková
- 19Leon
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 1Arnold
- 7Evans
- 13Yallop
- 14Hasegawa
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Anna Leat.
Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Attempt blocked. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).
Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Harriet Scott tries a through ball, but Rebecca Holloway is caught offside.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Snerle.