The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 17Kullberg
  • 3Gibbons
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 16Brazil
  • 9Lee
  • 7Whelan
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6WilliamsonBooked at 8mins
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 11Miedema
  • 13Wälti
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 15McCabe
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

  6. Post update

    Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  11. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

  14. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Vivianne Miedema.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1511223572835
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women168441912728
5Man City Women1582531201126
6West Ham Women166552022-223
7Reading Women167271926-723
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1751111131-2016
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories