Championship
LutonLuton Town1QPRQueens Park Rangers2

Luton Town 1-2 Queens Park Rangers: Hoops fight back to boost play-off hopes

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments74

Rob Dickie
Rob Dickie's winner consigned Luton to their first home league defeat since 27 November

Rob Dickie's late goal gave Queens Park Rangers a comeback win against play-off rivals Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters were denied a first-half opener when Elijah Adebayo's crisp finish was ruled out for offside, but led when Cameron Jerome's shot squirmed through goalkeeper David Marshall.

QPR levelled when former Luton striker Gray struck from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Kal Naismith.

And Chris Willock's corner glanced off Dickie's shoulder to claim the points.

The Hatters, who drop to seventh, will be hugely disappointed by their first home league defeat since 27 November after causing plenty of problems for QPR, whose second win in eight league matches lifts them up to fourth.

Adebayo thought he had put the Hatters ahead on 24 minutes when he ran on to Jordan Clark's through ball and fired a low finish into the far corner, but a tight offside decision cut short his celebrations and drew protests from boss Nathan Jones.

Allan Campbell will have been glad of another first-half offside flag after he missed an open goal, following up after Adebayo's volley forced a superb point-blank save from Marshall.

The Rs goalkeeper followed that standout moment with a howler seconds later to give Jerome his fifth goal of the season, his speculative strike standing despite the ball hitting Clark's hand in the build-up.

QPR had rarely threatened until Gray struck their first away goal in five matches from the penalty spot after tripping over the prostrate Naismith.

Luton still looked the likelier winners until Willock's corner into a crowded six-yard box glanced off Dickie to end a run of four away defeats.

QPR manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio London:

"There's no doubt we had to find a response today after the past couple of games and we've been frustrated in letting ourselves down in our performances.

"They've worked hard all week and no doubt at all they were ready for the challenge.

"The goal we conceded was a nothing goal really, but there was no panic in the dressing room at half-time. It was all about trying to get on the front foot more, be more careful with the ball and take off the shackles.

"I think you saw that in the second half and they deserve enormous credit.

"We had to weather their threat, they're a good team but we're a good team as well and we showed that quality."

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 15Lockyer
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 17MpanzuSubstituted forLansburyat 15'minutes
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forSnodgrassat 81'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 22Campbell
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forCornickat 74'minutes
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 21Isted
  • 23Lansbury
  • 24Onyedinma

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Marshall
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27HendrickSubstituted forAmosat 74'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 15Field
  • 3WallaceBooked at 90mins
  • 7Johansen
  • 10ChairBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAustinat 60'minutes
  • 19GraySubstituted forWillockat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 16McCallum
  • 17Dozzell
  • 21Willock
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
10,073

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).

  4. Booking

    Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Moses Odubajo is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Chris Willock is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Henri Lansbury (Luton Town).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Booking

    Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 2. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Kal Naismith.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Robert Snodgrass replaces Jordan Clark.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by goodnight, today at 15:09

    As a Forest fan this isn't ideal as in QPR have won and from a goal down quite late winner this means QPR will be enjoying the training and prep for Wednesday, so will maybe be the toughest game for a while, we've picked up results but most seem to of been against sides who have drawn or lost the last game, despite our good recent wins Cooper still wants to iron out a few flaws in our game

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 15:00

    Rangers are going to have to do a lot better than that to stay in the play-off spots. Second best again today, I’m afraid. Good result , and I’ll take it, but where’s the team of a month or two ago? Luton are a good side - it’s particularly tight in the Championship this year.

  • Comment posted by Earl Johnson, today at 14:58

    This goes to show what can be fine. QPR have to be consistent. It's all in their hands now.

  • Comment posted by Texas Luton, today at 14:57

    Do the commentary team get paid ? Andre Gray MOM oh dear

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 14:54

    Bye Bye Luton

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 14:52

    What a result, After seeing the first half i thought that old TV curse is still going strong.
    Result.!

  • Comment posted by ianks, today at 14:52

    Another good result for Town. Now top 6 finish is entirely in our own hands.
    UTT

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 14:40

    FOREST ARE COMING 😁

  • Comment posted by No chance, today at 14:37

    more than happy we win ugly. sometimes you just have to get the 3 points after not the best run of from

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 14:35

    I am quite glad QPR won , coming from a Coventry fan , Luton beat us at our place the other night and certainly did not deserve too , we were by far the better team.

    • Reply posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 14:55

      fdbjwtnb replied:
      Come on you Sky Blue's 💙

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 14:35

    Kwikgetaway ….. hope so another six points ha ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 14:33

    When we were non-league you made allowances for the officiating. As we've gone up the leagues you'd have expected the officiating to improve - and, to be fair, the standard is better. However, it must be said that the Championship contains more muppets in the middle (and on the lines) than elsewhere. The solution is to score more goals than they, in their incompetence, will gift to the opposition.

    • Reply posted by Bzamora, today at 14:36

      Bzamora replied:
      Wait until you get Keith Stroud …..learnt it all from Stevie Wonder

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 14:27

    Both clubs over-achieving. Especially Luton who were Division 5 7 years ago !!

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 14:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 14:31

      KwikGetaway replied:
      So, we will see you again next season then... hahaha

  • Comment posted by AdamA, today at 14:25

    As a QPR fan I've got to say this was a very scrappy game and we were lucky to get all 3 points in this one. That said, when your aiming for the top spots those smash and grabs are important and I think after the last few games we've had this is one we'll gladly appreciate. Luton were unlucky because for the most part they made it very difficult and kept getting chances.

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 14:24

    Terrible officiating again. QPR = shirt pulling, diving, punching opponents in the face, all fall down at the slightest touch... having said that, we have a terrible record against QPR. Poetic Justice requires us to beat you 2-0 in the play-off final.

    • Reply posted by Bzamora, today at 14:27

      Bzamora replied:
      Grow up …. Terrible game to officiate, both teams were poor

  • Comment posted by Allgoodbruv, today at 14:24

    Neither team really wants promotion. A miserable year and single figure points would await.

    • Reply posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 14:53

      NotSingingAnymore replied:
      Take the crooked cash from the PL and run.

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 14:23

    QPR...the punter's and tipsters nightmare team 🤪.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4QPR361781152421059
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7Luton36169114941857
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport