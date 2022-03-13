Championship
LutonLuton Town1QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments0

Match report will appear here.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 15Lockyer
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 17MpanzuSubstituted forLansburyat 15'minutes
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 22Campbell
  • 35Jerome
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 21Isted
  • 23Lansbury
  • 24Onyedinma

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Marshall
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27Hendrick
  • 15Field
  • 3Wallace
  • 7Johansen
  • 10ChairBooked at 45mins
  • 19Gray

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 16McCallum
  • 17Dozzell
  • 21Willock
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Queens Park Rangers. Andre Gray draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kal Naismith (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Allan Campbell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  11. Booking

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Field.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James Bree.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

  16. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan Campbell.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4Luton361610104940958
5Blackburn371610114637958
6Sheff Utd361691150401057
7QPR36169115142957
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport