Andy Delort scored his 10th goal of the season

Andy Delort smashed a stunning late winner as Nice beat Paris St-Germain to reduce the gap to the runaway Ligue 1 leaders to 13 points.

The game was headed for a stalemate before Delort met Calvin Stengs' pin-point cross with aplomb, as PSG fell to a second away defeat in a row.

It could have been worse for PSG but Mauro Icardi's foul on Jordan Lotomba was deemed to be outside the box.

Victory for Nice follows their win over PSG in the French Cup in January.

Moments before Delort's strike, Nice's Justin Kluivert missed a chance when he went clean through on goal but could only produce a tame effort at Keylor Navas.

Angel di Maria also wasted an opportunity after being played in by Neymar as Nice moved into second, ahead of Marseille

The visitors, with a front three of Di Maria, Neymar and Lionel Messi, only managed two shots on target.