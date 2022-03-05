Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Real Sociedad 1.
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad and go eight points clear at the top of La Liga.
The visitors led through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty after 10 minutes with what would prove to be their only shot.
Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric scored brilliant goals from long range for Madrid in quick succession.
Karim Benzema, who had two goals disallowed, scored a penalty and substitute Marco Asensio sealed the win from Dani Carvajal's cut-back.
France veteran Benzema, who is La Liga's top scorer, has scored 20 league goals for the fourth campaign in a row.
It looked as if his luck was out when he had a goal ruled out seconds after Camavinga's opener - and then another in the second half by the video assistant referee - both for offside.
But the VAR ended up helping him score when it gave a spot-kick for a foul on Vinicius Jr which Benzema coolly slotted home.
Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid, who have not lost a home game in La Liga this season, took advantage of second-placed Sevilla drawing 0-0 at Alaves on Friday.
Real Sociedad, who would have gone third with a win, remain sixth in the table.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 84'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 82'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 25Camavinga
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 77'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 84'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forMarceloat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le Normand
- 26PachecoSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutes
- 18Gorosabel
- 2ZalduaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forElustondoat 64'minutes
- 4IllarramendiSubstituted forZubimendiat 64'minutes
- 8MerinoBooked at 81mins
- 10Oyarzabal
- 21SilvaSubstituted forDjouahraat 45'minutesSubstituted forat 84'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forSørlothat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Zubimendi
- 6Elustondo
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 13Ryan
- 14Guridi
- 16Guevara
- 17Rafinha
- 23Sørloth
- 31Sola
- 35Lobete
- 37Djouahra
- 47Martín
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 52,410
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Real Sociedad 1.
Post update
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Post update
Rafinha (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Post update
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Näis Djouahra went off injured after Real Sociedad had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.
Booking
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Alexander Sørloth replaces Alexander Isak.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Real Sociedad 1. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.