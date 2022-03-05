Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad: Carlo Ancelotti's side battle back to go eight points clear

Real Madrid celebrate
Two of Real Madrid's five goals from outside the box in La Liga this season came in this game

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad and go eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

The visitors led through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty after 10 minutes with what would prove to be their only shot.

Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric scored brilliant goals from long range for Madrid in quick succession.

Karim Benzema, who had two goals disallowed, scored a penalty and substitute Marco Asensio sealed the win from Dani Carvajal's cut-back.

France veteran Benzema, who is La Liga's top scorer, has scored 20 league goals for the fourth campaign in a row.

It looked as if his luck was out when he had a goal ruled out seconds after Camavinga's opener - and then another in the second half by the video assistant referee - both for offside.

But the VAR ended up helping him score when it gave a spot-kick for a foul on Vinicius Jr which Benzema coolly slotted home.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid, who have not lost a home game in La Liga this season, took advantage of second-placed Sevilla drawing 0-0 at Alaves on Friday.

Real Sociedad, who would have gone third with a win, remain sixth in the table.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 84'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 82'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 25Camavinga
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 77'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 84'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forMarceloat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 24Le Normand
  • 26PachecoSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutes
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 2ZalduaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forElustondoat 64'minutes
  • 4IllarramendiSubstituted forZubimendiat 64'minutes
  • 8MerinoBooked at 81mins
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forDjouahraat 45'minutesSubstituted forat 84'minutes
  • 19IsakSubstituted forSørlothat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Zubimendi
  • 6Elustondo
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 13Ryan
  • 14Guridi
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Rafinha
  • 23Sørloth
  • 31Sola
  • 35Lobete
  • 37Djouahra
  • 47Martín
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
52,410

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home18
Away1
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Real Sociedad 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Real Sociedad 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Rafinha (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Näis Djouahra went off injured after Real Sociedad had used all subs.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.

  14. Booking

    Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Alexander Sørloth replaces Alexander Isak.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 4, Real Sociedad 1. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid27196256213563
2Sevilla271510239182155
3Real Betis26144848321646
4Barcelona25129446281845
5Atl Madrid26136747341345
6Real Sociedad2712872829-144
7Villarreal27119747262142
8Ath Bilbao2691072925437
9Valencia279994143-236
10Osasuna2798102631-535
11Celta Vigo2688102928132
12Espanyol2788113340-732
13Rayo Vallecano2594122830-231
14Elche2678112837-929
15Getafe2769122632-627
16Mallorca2668122341-1826
17Granada27510122843-1525
18Alavés2757152144-2322
19Cádiz26312112139-1821
20Levante2639142851-2318
View full Spanish La Liga table

