Match ends, Roma 1, Atalanta 0.
Tammy Abraham hit Roma's winner against Atalanta to become the first English player in a European top flight to score 20 goals in all competitions this season.
Nicolo Zaniolo fed the on-loan Chelsea striker who dribbled into the box before slotting home from nine yards.
He has scored 13 goals in Serie A, to go with six in the Europa Conference League and one in the Coppa Italia.
Harry Kane is the next highest-scoring English player this season with 18.
The win sees Jose Mourinho's Roma climb to sixth, and occupy the Europa Conference League spot in Serie A.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 24KumbullaBooked at 69mins
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 84'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 77MkhitaryanBooked at 90mins
- 4CristanteBooked at 9mins
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 62'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forOliveiraat 84'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forVeretoutat 75'minutes
- 9AbrahamBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5Viña
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 17Veretout
- 27Oliveira
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
Atalanta
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musso
- 33Hateboer
- 28DemiralBooked at 86mins
- 6PalominoSubstituted forDjimsitiat 82'minutes
- 77ZappacostaSubstituted forPezzellaat 21'minutes
- 15de RoonBooked at 90mins
- 11Freuler
- 32PessinaSubstituted forBogaat 60'minutes
- 7KoopmeinersSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 88PasalicSubstituted forMurielat 45'minutes
- 59Al Miranchuk
Substitutes
- 3Maehle
- 9Muriel
- 10Boga
- 13Pezzella
- 18Malinovskyi
- 19Djimsiti
- 20Mihaila
- 31Rossi
- 42Scalvini
- 46Cittadini
- 57Sportiello
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Atalanta 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) for hand ball.
Hand ball by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Booking
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Merih Demiral (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
Offside, Atalanta. Juan Musso tries a through ball, but Merih Demiral is caught offside.
Hand ball by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta).
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Merih Demiral (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta).
Post update
Matias Viña (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).