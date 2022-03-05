Italian Serie A
RomaRoma1AtalantaAtalanta0

Roma 1-0 Atalanta: Tammy Abraham scores winner and reaches 20 for season

Tammy Abraham scores Roma's goal against Atalanta
Tammy Abraham has made 10 appearances for England, scoring three goals

Tammy Abraham hit Roma's winner against Atalanta to become the first English player in a European top flight to score 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo fed the on-loan Chelsea striker who dribbled into the box before slotting home from nine yards.

He has scored 13 goals in Serie A, to go with six in the Europa Conference League and one in the Coppa Italia.

Harry Kane is the next highest-scoring English player this season with 18.

The win sees Jose Mourinho's Roma climb to sixth, and occupy the Europa Conference League spot in Serie A.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 24KumbullaBooked at 69mins
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 84'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 77MkhitaryanBooked at 90mins
  • 4CristanteBooked at 9mins
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 62'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forOliveiraat 84'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forVeretoutat 75'minutes
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 17Veretout
  • 27Oliveira
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

Atalanta

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musso
  • 33Hateboer
  • 28DemiralBooked at 86mins
  • 6PalominoSubstituted forDjimsitiat 82'minutes
  • 77ZappacostaSubstituted forPezzellaat 21'minutes
  • 15de RoonBooked at 90mins
  • 11Freuler
  • 32PessinaSubstituted forBogaat 60'minutes
  • 7KoopmeinersSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forMurielat 45'minutes
  • 59Al Miranchuk

Substitutes

  • 3Maehle
  • 9Muriel
  • 10Boga
  • 13Pezzella
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 20Mihaila
  • 31Rossi
  • 42Scalvini
  • 46Cittadini
  • 57Sportiello
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Atalanta 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Atalanta 0.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) for hand ball.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  7. Booking

    Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  9. Post update

    Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Merih Demiral (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Atalanta. Juan Musso tries a through ball, but Merih Demiral is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta).

  14. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Booking

    Merih Demiral (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta).

  17. Post update

    Matias Viña (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan27177360223858
2Napoli27176449193057
3AC Milan27176453292457
4Juventus27148541251650
5Atalanta27138650311947
6Roma28145946341247
7Lazio28137855421346
8Fiorentina26133104536942
9Hellas Verona2711795243940
10Sassuolo279994545036
11Torino2696113328533
12Bologna2695123242-1032
13Empoli2787124053-1331
14Udinese2661193443-929
15Spezia2775152849-2126
16Sampdoria2875163648-1226
17Cagliari28510132849-2125
18Venezia2657142447-2322
19Genoa27114122247-2517
20Salernitana2636172061-4115
View full Italian Serie A table

