Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are now unbeaten in four Premier League games

Thomas Tuchel criticised Chelsea supporters who sang owner Roman Abramovich's name during a minute's applause for Ukraine before their 4-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club amid heavy scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some Chelsea fans chanted Russian Abramovich's name throughout the game, and were booed by Burnley fans.

"It's not the moment to do this," Chelsea manager Tuchel said.

"If we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

"We take the knee together. If an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies we have a minute of respect.

"It is not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect. We want to do this. As a club we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause.

"We do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about this situation. They have our thoughts and our support and we should stand together."

Some Chelsea fans chanted Abramovich's name throughout the match

As well as the pre-match applause, banners, cards, pennants and TV screens in the blue and yellow halves of the Ukrainian flag proclaiming 'Football Stands Together' were displayed at Premier League games on Saturday.

Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

Tuchel was speaking after third-placed Chelsea beat Burnley thanks to a Kai Havertz double and goals from Reece James and Christian Pulisic, all of which came in the second half.

A Chelsea spokesperson echoed Tuchel's sentiments in a statement.

"The club's very firm view is that moments of respect or recognition should always be honoured by everyone present," it read.

Abramovich has been at Chelsea for 19 years since taking the club over in July 2003, during which time they have won 19 major trophies.