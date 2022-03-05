Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran's place in the Irish Cup semi-finals has been thrown into doubt because of a player eligibility issue.

It is understood that Joe Crowe played in Glentoran's quarter-final win over Newry City without having completed a three-game suspension.

Crowe picked up the ban while playing for the Glens' reserves team.

The reserves have since played three games but one was an Intermediate Cup match, a competition for which Crowe is not registered.

Crowe started as Glentoran beat Championship side Newry 1-0 on Saturday with Jay Donnelly scoring the game's only goal.

The Glens were subsequently drawn to face Ballymena United in the last four in a repeat of the 2020 final.