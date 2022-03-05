Newcastle fans sang Joelinton's name after he was booked for a foul on Marc Cucurella

No player has summed up Newcastle's turnaround this season like Joelinton.

Once considered a £40m flop, the striker-turned-midfielder has been transformed under boss Eddie Howe and in Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton, another stellar performance had fans chanting about him throughout.

They sang his name - to the tune of Oasis song She's Electric - when he bumped Pascal Gross off the ball and pinged a 40-yard pass out to Emil Krafth, they sang it when he slid back to tackle Danny Welbeck and they sang it when he was booked after a late clash with Marc Cucurella.

It could be heard in the city after the game, in the station, and on the train as fans made their way home.

His displays over the past two months have him down as a frontrunner with supporters for Newcastle's player of the season, and may even lead to calls for him to be part of Brazil's World Cup squad.

But in a team of players transformed - Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar, Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey to name a few - there is also another who is reaching cult status: Dan Burn.

Against his former club Brighton, he marshalled the defence and, like Joelinton, seemed to be in the right place at the right time whenever Graham Potter's team threatened the Newcastle goal. Their limbs were everywhere.

Newcastle were linked with high-profile players in the January transfer window but the relatively low-key signing of Burn has proved transformative for their defence

It was not a pretty win by any means, but Newcastle's ability to hang on to a lead - which they struggled with previously - underlined the rapid defensive improvement under Howe. It has seen the team surge seven points clear of the relegation zone and puts them second behind Liverpool in the form table with 16 points from 18 in their past six games.

At the heart of the revival is Joelinton, but if the form of Burn continues, it surely won't be long before the 29-year-old's name is being sung from the terraces with the same verve.

For a boyhood fan, who was released by the club when he was 11, it will be another moment to cherish since he joined for £13m in the January transfer window.

"I have to compliment Dan's performance against his former team, which is never easy to do," Howe said of the 6ft 7in centre-back. "He was a giant for us, excuse the pun."

Burn has started all four games since he replaced club skipper Jamaal Lascelles in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa last month, and now seems unlikely to be dropped after an eight-game unbeaten run.

Against Brighton, he looked like he had been in Newcastle's defence for years as he pushed them up to trigger the team's press and blocked, tackled and shouted.

The only thing missing was a goal when he nodded a header wide at the back post.

Howe sees him as a leader of the team, and the hand slap which Burn and Joelinton shared during a pause in play before half-time told of a mutual respect between two of the team's biggest enforcers.

And while Joelinton has emerged as more of an influence from a deeper role, the defensive impact of the former Hoffenheim player has come as a surprise to Howe since he became manager in November.

He has been crucial to them only conceding four goals since the turn of the year and a Brazil call-up may yet beckon. He has already played for his country at youth level.

Fellow Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a Brazil international, while Manchester United's Fred would provide further competition.

Howe sees 'growth' in Newcastle players

Howe said he had not discussed the World Cup with the 25-year-old when asked by BBC Sport.

But he added: "I'd put no limits on Joe. It'd be foolish for me to do that because I think he's shown what he can deliver on a consistent basis. I think that's the key thing - it's week in, week out."

Previously, Howe has praised Joelinton's "very high technical level, his great work ethic and his physicality" and said the penny dropped when he moved into midfield after Ciaran Clark was sent off against Norwich. "Put that mix together and I think we've got an outstanding individual who will only get better," he added. "I do feel defensively he's added a lot to the team."

After the Brighton win, Howe said: "Joe has a way of just finding a toe on the ball in difficult moments for us when we are stretched. We'll be out of position and Joe will just break up the play with those long legs of his, and I can't highlight enough again the tactical delivery of his performances out of possession.

"That was always going to be the hardest test for him in that role, but again today he has been at the highest level."

Joelinton and Burn have been the catalysts for Newcastle's upturn in form, but it feels like they are just getting started.