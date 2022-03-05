Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 3.
Manchester City scored three second-half goals to come from behind and end Chelsea's domestic dominance with victory in a thrilling Continental Cup final.
City were sloppy in the opening 45 minutes at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, but they flew out of the blocks after the interval and drew level through Caroline Weir.
Nine minutes later, the travelling City fans were in raptures again as Ellen White turned in the second from close range.
Weir sealed victory with another fine finish which arrowed into the top corner and delivered a first trophy for the club since they won the FA Cup in 2020.
English champions and FA Cup holders Chelsea, who have also won the last two League Cup finals, had taken a deserved lead through Sam Kerr in the first half.
The Australian capitalised on a defensive City mistake to swivel and finish, in front of a sell-out crowd, which included a majority of Chelsea fans with the game being played five miles from the club's home ground.
However, such was the change in momentum the final result could have been worse for Chelsea, who seemed to switch off in the second half, as White and Hayley Raso forced Ann-Katrin Berger into saves.
Victory for City was their first in four attempts against Chelsea this season, after losing both league meetings and the rearranged 2021 FA Cup semi-final in October.
A game of two halves
Speaking before the game, Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor said he was expecting a "chess game" against opposite number Emma Hayes.
But as the rain poured down in the capital, it was anything but.
The first half was scrappy and full of mistakes as both sides escaped potential calls for handball, which on another day, could have so easily been awarded.
Chelsea were sloppy in possession at the back when Berger's heavy touch was almost snaffled by White, but City failed to capitalise. At the other end, Kerr was more clinical, taking advantage of a mix up between Demi Stokes and Ellie Roebuck.
However, after that it was all City as they showcased their superb form since the turn of the year and blew their opponents away in the second half.
Weir arrived late in the box for both her goals while White showed predatory to wrap her foot around the loose ball and score in a manner which would have pleased the watching England manager Sarina Wiegman.
While City have the joy of a trophy safely banked, Chelsea will have to bounce back from the disappointment of a final defeat and refocus for their league campaign - they sit five points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Berger
- 7Carter
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 25AnderssonSubstituted forAbdullinaat 90'minutes
- 21CharlesSubstituted forEnglandat 79'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 10JiSubstituted forSpenceat 79'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forJamesat 68'minutes
- 20Kerr
- 23Harder
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 9England
- 16Eriksson
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 27Abdullina
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20BronzeBooked at 37mins
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 19Weir
- 13RasoSubstituted forBlakstadat 82'minutes
- 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 88'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 3.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Jonna Andersson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Khadija Shaw replaces Ellen White.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Keira Walsh.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Hayley Raso.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Ji So-Yun.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Niamh Charles.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hayley Raso.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Aniek Nouwen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a cross.