German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Thomas Muller own goal as leaders held

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thomas Muller
Bayern missed out on a 20th win in 25 games

Thomas Muller scored an own goal as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 home draw by Bayer Leverkusen.

Niklas Sule scored the opener for Bayern at the Allianz Arena after Leverkusen failed to clear a corner.

But the unchallenged Muller diverted Kerem Demirbay's free-kick into his own net nine minutes before half-time.

Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Borussia Dortmund have a game in hand.

Bayern were comfortable after Sule struck and had 18 shots to Leverkusen's nine.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski headed narrowly wide on the hour mark, while Lukas Hradecky made a comfortable save to deny substitute Marcel Sabitzer as Leverkusen became only the third team to take points off Bayern at home this season.

Leverkusen are third in the table, 14 points behind Bayern.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3RichardsSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 42Musiala
  • 11ComanBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSarrat 86'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forSabitzerat 61'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 74'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 44Stanisic

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 4Tah
  • 33Hincapié
  • 30Frimpong
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 10DemirbayBooked at 54mins
  • 5BakkerBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKossounouat 82'minutes
  • 31AdliSubstituted forPalaciosat 70'minutes
  • 19DiabySubstituted forAzmounat 89'minutes
  • 27WirtzSubstituted forAlarioat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kossounou
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 9Azmoun
  • 13Alario
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 21Grill
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 25Palacios
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Florian Wirtz.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Sardar Azmoun replaces Moussa Diaby.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a headed pass.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Kingsley Coman.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Odilon Kossounou replaces Mitchel Bakker.

  12. Post update

    Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  14. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Exequiel Palacios tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt4
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18482FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0
  Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart 17:30 B Mgladbach Borussia Mönchengladbach

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich25192476274959
2B Dortmund24162664372750
3B Leverkusen25136664402445
4RB Leipzig25125851292241
5Freiburg25118640271341
6Hoffenheim24124847361140
7Union Berlin2510783233-137
8Köln249963638-236
9Mainz24104103529634
10Frankfurt259793737034
11VfL Bochum2595112735-832
12Wolfsburg2594122737-1031
13B Mgladbach2476113248-1627
14Augsburg2568112741-1426
15Arminia Bielefeld25510102233-1125
16Hertha Berlin2565142658-3223
17Stuttgart2447132845-1719
18Fürth2535172364-4114
View full German Bundesliga table

