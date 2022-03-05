Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Thomas Muller scored an own goal as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 home draw by Bayer Leverkusen.
Niklas Sule scored the opener for Bayern at the Allianz Arena after Leverkusen failed to clear a corner.
But the unchallenged Muller diverted Kerem Demirbay's free-kick into his own net nine minutes before half-time.
Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Borussia Dortmund have a game in hand.
Bayern were comfortable after Sule struck and had 18 shots to Leverkusen's nine.
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski headed narrowly wide on the hour mark, while Lukas Hradecky made a comfortable save to deny substitute Marcel Sabitzer as Leverkusen became only the third team to take points off Bayern at home this season.
Leverkusen are third in the table, 14 points behind Bayern.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 2Upamecano
- 3RichardsSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 42Musiala
- 11ComanBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSarrat 86'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forSabitzerat 61'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 74'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 44Stanisic
B Leverkusen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 12Tapsoba
- 4Tah
- 33Hincapié
- 30Frimpong
- 20Aránguiz
- 10DemirbayBooked at 54mins
- 5BakkerBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKossounouat 82'minutes
- 31AdliSubstituted forPalaciosat 70'minutes
- 19DiabySubstituted forAzmounat 89'minutes
- 27WirtzSubstituted forAlarioat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kossounou
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 9Azmoun
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 21Grill
- 22Sinkgraven
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 25Palacios
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Florian Wirtz.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Sardar Azmoun replaces Moussa Diaby.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Odilon Kossounou replaces Mitchel Bakker.
Post update
Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Exequiel Palacios tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.