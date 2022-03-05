Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern missed out on a 20th win in 25 games

Thomas Muller scored an own goal as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 home draw by Bayer Leverkusen.

Niklas Sule scored the opener for Bayern at the Allianz Arena after Leverkusen failed to clear a corner.

But the unchallenged Muller diverted Kerem Demirbay's free-kick into his own net nine minutes before half-time.

Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Borussia Dortmund have a game in hand.

Bayern were comfortable after Sule struck and had 18 shots to Leverkusen's nine.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski headed narrowly wide on the hour mark, while Lukas Hradecky made a comfortable save to deny substitute Marcel Sabitzer as Leverkusen became only the third team to take points off Bayern at home this season.

Leverkusen are third in the table, 14 points behind Bayern.