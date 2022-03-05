Premier League clubs lead messages of support for Ukraine
Football clubs, players and fans across England came together to send messages and gestures of support for Ukraine on Saturday.
Banners, cards, pennants and TV screens in the blue and yellow halves of the Ukrainian flag proclaiming 'Football Stands Together' were displayed at Premier League games.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn widespread international condemnation and the football community took the opportunity to demonstrate its opposition to the conflict and promote peace.
Team captains wore blue and yellow armbands, while players and coaching staff joined supporters in a minute's applause to show their backing for the Ukrainian cause.
- 'My people are not going to give up' - Manchester City's Zinchenko
- Ukraine ask to postpone Scotland World Cup play-off
At some grounds, including Leicester's King Power Stadium, bucket collections were made to aid victims of the conflict.
The images and scenes will be seen worldwide via the Premier League's international broadcast partners, though Saturday's games are not being shown in China, which is a close political ally of Russia.
