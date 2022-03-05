Last updated on .From the section Football

Norwich fans held up blue and yellow cards to form a Ukrainian flag at Carrow Road

Football clubs, players and fans across England came together to send messages and gestures of support for Ukraine on Saturday.

Banners, cards, pennants and TV screens in the blue and yellow halves of the Ukrainian flag proclaiming 'Football Stands Together' were displayed at Premier League games.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn widespread international condemnation and the football community took the opportunity to demonstrate its opposition to the conflict and promote peace.

Team captains wore blue and yellow armbands, while players and coaching staff joined supporters in a minute's applause to show their backing for the Ukrainian cause.

At some grounds, including Leicester's King Power Stadium, bucket collections were made to aid victims of the conflict.

The images and scenes will be seen worldwide via the Premier League's international broadcast partners, though Saturday's games are not being shown in China, which is a close political ally of Russia.

Brighton, wearing their third-choice yellow and blue kit in solidarity with Ukraine join in a minute's applause as Newcastle fans unveil a banner

Leicester and Leeds players took part in a minute's applause before Saturday lunchtime's Premier League game

Southampton supporters took blue and yellow Saints scarves to Aston Villa to show their solidarity with Ukraine

Bucket collections were made at grounds including Leicester's King Power Stadium to aid humanitarian efforts during the conflict

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel wore a blue and yellow captain's armband, as all 20 Premier League skippers will do this weekend

Burnley and Chelsea players displayed their backing for Ukraine before kick-off at Turf Moor

A young Wolves fan joins in the efforts to promote peace before Wanderers' Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Molineux

These Newcastle supporters donned Ukraine shirts, scarves and a flag to demonstrate their support before the game against Brighton

Norwich players including goalkeeper Tim Krul wore warm-up shirts emblazoned with the Ukrainian flag before their game with Brentford

Aston Villa and Southampton players take part in a minute's applause for Ukraine before kick-off