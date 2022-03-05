Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey's top scorer Ross Allen scored his 272nd goal in 269 appearances

Guernsey FC continued their good run of form as a 2-0 win over Marlow saw them extend their unbeaten run in Isthmian League South Central to three games.

Guernsey keeper Lucas Hanley - who was making his home debut - made a couple of strong first-half saves before Will Fazakerley headed the islanders in front just before the break.

Charlton Gauvain and Matt Loaring had chances during the second half.

Record goalscorer Ross Allen sealed the win with a last-minute goal.

Allen superbly curled a 30-yard free kick into the top corner as Guernsey moved up to 14th place in the table.

12 | Gauvain releases Allen down the right, and his cut back is turned out for a corner.

Loaring's delivery meets Gauvain who connects well but his header fires into the ground and over the crossbar.

🦁 0-0 🔵

35 | Guernsey half-clear a penalty box scramble before Brown strikes from range, saved well by Hanley.

🦁 0-0 🔵

38 | Kameron English drives at goal on the break from the visitors but is denied by a strong save from Hanley on his home debut.

🦁 0-0 🔵

45 GOAl 1-0 guernsey

GOAL: GUERNSEY 1-0 Marlow - William Fazakerley (45')

In first half stoppage time Fazakerley heads GFC in front against the run of play

48 | Gauvain threatens the goal from the left but has his effort saved.

60 | Nwachuku fires into the side netting for the visitors following a corner.

66 | Allen runs onto a Hanley goal kick over the top but is brought down cynically by Rogers who goes into the book.

77 | Bell goes down appealing for a penalty as Gauvain tries to shield the ball out for a goal kick and the pair tumble, but the decision goes the other way.

81 | Loaring cuts in from the right flank and fires over the bar with his left foot.