Scotland is set to host Euro 2028 alongside England, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic and Scotland defender Greg Taylor believes postponing the national side's World Cup play-off clash with Ukraine is the right call. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd says his former side's Old Firm clash in Australia should be stopped and it is up to the Ibrox club to do it. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic will prepare for their trip to Livingston on Sunday by training on their artificial surface at Lennoxtown. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is to see a specialist over fears his season-ending injury could rule him out longer than expected. (The Scotsman) external-link

Meanwhile, ex-Hibs forward Martin Boyle has opened up on life in Saudi Arabia at new club Al Faisaly. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Dundee manager Mark McGhee insists Motherwell should never have sacked him five years ago as he prepares to take his new club to Fir Park on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United pair Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt are expected to be out of Saturday's league clash with Hearts and are facing a fitness race to be ready for next week's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic. (The Courier) external-link

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness believes his ex-side can win the Europa League after eliminating Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. (Football Scotland) external-link