Kelty Hearts v Albion Rovers

Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|27
|20
|4
|3
|56
|23
|33
|64
|2
|Annan Athletic
|28
|15
|5
|8
|51
|34
|17
|50
|3
|Forfar
|27
|13
|8
|6
|46
|29
|17
|47
|4
|Edinburgh City
|28
|12
|7
|9
|37
|38
|-1
|43
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|28
|11
|7
|10
|39
|39
|0
|40
|6
|Stranraer
|28
|8
|8
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|32
|7
|Stirling
|27
|8
|6
|13
|32
|38
|-6
|30
|8
|Elgin
|28
|7
|8
|13
|27
|41
|-14
|29
|9
|Albion
|26
|7
|5
|14
|28
|43
|-15
|26
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|27
|5
|4
|18
|18
|38
|-20
|19