Peterhead v Montrose

PeterheadPeterhead15:00MontroseMontrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|28
|17
|8
|3
|56
|26
|30
|59
|2
|Airdrieonians
|28
|16
|6
|6
|48
|30
|18
|54
|3
|Montrose
|28
|12
|12
|4
|42
|25
|17
|48
|4
|Queen's Park
|28
|9
|15
|4
|44
|27
|17
|42
|5
|Falkirk
|28
|10
|7
|11
|41
|41
|0
|37
|6
|Clyde
|28
|7
|12
|9
|33
|45
|-12
|33
|7
|Alloa
|28
|7
|8
|13
|35
|48
|-13
|29
|8
|Peterhead
|28
|7
|7
|14
|37
|46
|-9
|28
|9
|Dumbarton
|28
|7
|5
|16
|40
|59
|-19
|26
|10
|East Fife
|28
|4
|8
|16
|26
|55
|-29
|20