King's Lynn Town v Torquay United

King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
Match details to follow.
From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|31
|21
|4
|6
|62
|27
|35
|67
|2
|Chesterfield
|32
|17
|11
|4
|58
|32
|26
|62
|3
|Wrexham
|31
|18
|7
|6
|56
|30
|26
|61
|4
|Halifax
|29
|17
|6
|6
|45
|22
|23
|57
|5
|Boreham Wood
|28
|16
|8
|4
|39
|21
|18
|56
|6
|Solihull Moors
|31
|15
|10
|6
|52
|32
|20
|55
|7
|Notts County
|31
|15
|9
|7
|57
|37
|20
|54
|8
|Grimsby
|31
|16
|4
|11
|46
|31
|15
|52
|9
|Bromley
|29
|15
|7
|7
|45
|33
|12
|52
|10
|Dag & Red
|31
|15
|4
|12
|56
|41
|15
|49
|11
|Torquay
|31
|12
|8
|11
|45
|44
|1
|44
|12
|Southend
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35
|41
|-6
|44
|13
|Yeovil
|31
|10
|9
|12
|28
|33
|-5
|39
|14
|Altrincham
|32
|10
|7
|15
|48
|54
|-6
|37
|15
|Eastleigh
|31
|10
|7
|14
|33
|44
|-11
|37
|16
|Wealdstone
|31
|9
|8
|14
|33
|46
|-13
|35
|17
|Barnet
|31
|9
|8
|14
|40
|56
|-16
|35
|18
|Maidenhead United
|31
|9
|8
|14
|35
|54
|-19
|35
|19
|Woking
|32
|10
|4
|18
|43
|48
|-5
|34
|20
|Aldershot
|31
|8
|7
|16
|33
|50
|-17
|31
|21
|Weymouth
|32
|5
|7
|20
|30
|61
|-31
|22
|22
|King's Lynn
|31
|4
|6
|21
|27
|59
|-32
|18
|23
|Dover
|31
|1
|5
|25
|22
|72
|-50
|-4
