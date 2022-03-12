National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Eastleigh

National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport31214662273567
2Chesterfield321711458322662
3Wrexham31187656302661
4Halifax29176645222357
5Boreham Wood28168439211856
6Solihull Moors311510652322055
7Notts County31159757372054
8Grimsby311641146311552
9Bromley29157745331252
10Dag & Red311541256411549
11Torquay31128114544144
12Southend31128113541-644
13Yeovil31109122833-539
14Altrincham32107154854-637
15Eastleigh31107143344-1137
16Wealdstone3198143346-1335
17Barnet3198144056-1635
18Maidenhead United3198143554-1935
19Woking32104184348-534
20Aldershot3187163350-1731
21Weymouth3257203061-3122
22King's Lynn3146212759-3218
23Dover3115252272-50-4
