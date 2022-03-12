Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts are the first team through to the Scottish Cup semi-finals after winning a thrilling last-eight tie against St Mirren.

Beni Baningime's first Hearts goal and Peter Haring's stylish finish saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead.

Eamonn Brophy reduced St Mirren's deficit before the break and Connor Ronan's stunning 30-yard diagonal strike brought the visitors level.

Aaron McEneff put Hearts back in front and Ellis Simms made sure of victory.

The draw for the last four takes place after Monday's tie between Dundee United and Celtic, with Motherwell host Hibernian and Rangers visiting Dundee in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Hearts were without regular starters John Souttar and Cammy Devlin and listed youngsters Mackenzie Kirk, Luke Rathie and Macaulay Tait on the bench.

And there was a worrying moment for manager Robbie Neilson in the opening minutes when Craig Halkett collided with Brophy and had to have a head gash bandaged up. Brophy also received treatment.

The home side soon settled and took the lead after Barrie McKay found Simms in the six-yard box. The striker could not force the ball past Jak Alnwick but Baningime arrived to apply a firm finish.

St Mirren responded by loading the Hearts box at a throw-in and Scott Tanser's dangerous-looking shot ricocheted off a couple of bodies and prompted faint calls for handball.

Jordan Jones then crossed low for Greg Kiltie but he could not keep his effort down, to the relief of the home defence.

But the visitors were undone by a sweeping move as Liam Boyce found Ben Woodburn on the right and his square pass was knocked high into the net by Haring.

Stephen Robinson's side responded again and this time were able to find the net in style. Richard Tait sent a lovely ball in from the right and Brophy's outstretched foot carried it past Craig Gordon.

Gordon had to look lively at the visitors' next attack as Brophy's head connected with a Jones free-kick.

A hugely entertaining first half had another big moment when Halkett rattled the St Mirren crossbar after Boyce's overhead kick had been blocked.

Alnwick was called into action twice in quick succession after the interval, blocking Nathaniel Atkinson's shot then shifting direction to palm over a deflected Woodburn effort.

Gordon was equally astute to get strong hands behind Jones' shot then Kiltie's header.

But the Scotland goalkeeper could only look on in horror as Ronan collected a cleared corner on the right, around 30 yards from goal, and lifted his shot into the opposite corner. A truly incredible strike.

It was game on again and Andy Halliday played a one-two with Boyce before drawing a brave save from Alnwick.

McEneff was introduced in place of Woodburn and arrived at just the right moment to score Hearts' third. Atkinson did well to get away from Jones and cut back, with the ball deflected into McEneff's path for him to improvise a shot with his thigh.

Haring headed over and Stephen Kingsley's free-kick was touched wide by Alnwick as Hearts finished strongly, culminating in Simms converting a McEneff delivery at the front post to finally put the result beyond doubt.

Man of the match - Peter Haring

Haring scored a fine goal and bossed the midfield in the second half

What's next

Both clubs return to Scottish Premiership action next Saturday with home matches, Hearts facing Livingston and St Mirren hosting Dundee United (both 15:00 GMT).

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian

St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren Heart of Midlothian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 6.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name McEneff Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Sibbick Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 St Mirren Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 6.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 6.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Jones Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 6.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 12 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 6.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10