Scottish Cup - Quarter-finals
HeartsHeart of Midlothian4St MirrenSt Mirren2

Hearts 4-2 St Mirren: Hosts progress in Scottish Cup thriller

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts are the first team through to the Scottish Cup semi-finals after winning a thrilling last-eight tie against St Mirren.

Beni Baningime's first Hearts goal and Peter Haring's stylish finish saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead.

Eamonn Brophy reduced St Mirren's deficit before the break and Connor Ronan's stunning 30-yard diagonal strike brought the visitors level.

Aaron McEneff put Hearts back in front and Ellis Simms made sure of victory.

The draw for the last four takes place after Monday's tie between Dundee United and Celtic, with Motherwell host Hibernian and Rangers visiting Dundee in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Hearts were without regular starters John Souttar and Cammy Devlin and listed youngsters Mackenzie Kirk, Luke Rathie and Macaulay Tait on the bench.

And there was a worrying moment for manager Robbie Neilson in the opening minutes when Craig Halkett collided with Brophy and had to have a head gash bandaged up. Brophy also received treatment.

The home side soon settled and took the lead after Barrie McKay found Simms in the six-yard box. The striker could not force the ball past Jak Alnwick but Baningime arrived to apply a firm finish.

St Mirren responded by loading the Hearts box at a throw-in and Scott Tanser's dangerous-looking shot ricocheted off a couple of bodies and prompted faint calls for handball.

Jordan Jones then crossed low for Greg Kiltie but he could not keep his effort down, to the relief of the home defence.

But the visitors were undone by a sweeping move as Liam Boyce found Ben Woodburn on the right and his square pass was knocked high into the net by Haring.

Stephen Robinson's side responded again and this time were able to find the net in style. Richard Tait sent a lovely ball in from the right and Brophy's outstretched foot carried it past Craig Gordon.

Gordon had to look lively at the visitors' next attack as Brophy's head connected with a Jones free-kick.

A hugely entertaining first half had another big moment when Halkett rattled the St Mirren crossbar after Boyce's overhead kick had been blocked.

Alnwick was called into action twice in quick succession after the interval, blocking Nathaniel Atkinson's shot then shifting direction to palm over a deflected Woodburn effort.

Gordon was equally astute to get strong hands behind Jones' shot then Kiltie's header.

But the Scotland goalkeeper could only look on in horror as Ronan collected a cleared corner on the right, around 30 yards from goal, and lifted his shot into the opposite corner. A truly incredible strike.

View more on twitter

It was game on again and Andy Halliday played a one-two with Boyce before drawing a brave save from Alnwick.

McEneff was introduced in place of Woodburn and arrived at just the right moment to score Hearts' third. Atkinson did well to get away from Jones and cut back, with the ball deflected into McEneff's path for him to improvise a shot with his thigh.

Haring headed over and Stephen Kingsley's free-kick was touched wide by Alnwick as Hearts finished strongly, culminating in Simms converting a McEneff delivery at the front post to finally put the result beyond doubt.

Man of the match - Peter Haring

Peter Haring scores
Haring scored a fine goal and bossed the midfield in the second half

What's next

Both clubs return to Scottish Premiership action next Saturday with home matches, Hearts facing Livingston and St Mirren hosting Dundee United (both 15:00 GMT).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.55

  5. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.15

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.69

  7. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    6.93

  8. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    5.94

  9. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.66

  11. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    6.45

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameMcEneff
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.88

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    6.68

  3. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.22

  4. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.48

  5. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    6.35

  6. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.64

  9. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.74

  10. Squad number7Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    6.87

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.64

  2. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    6.79

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.53

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 12Atkinson
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 16Halliday
  • 5Haring
  • 6BaningimeBooked at 40mins
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forMcEneffat 67'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKaySubstituted forSibbickat 90+3'minutes
  • 20Simms

Substitutes

  • 8McEneff
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 21Sibbick
  • 44Kirk
  • 47Rathie
  • 49Tait

St Mirren

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 2Tait
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 3TanserSubstituted forFraserat 53'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes
  • 43Ronan
  • 6Power
  • 13GogicSubstituted forGreiveat 75'minutes
  • 7Jones
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 21Greive
  • 22Fraser
  • 26Lyness
  • 39Smith
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
13,899

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, St. Mirren 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, St. Mirren 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Toby Sibbick replaces Barrie McKay.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, St. Mirren 2. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron McEneff.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Richard Tait.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Alexandros Gogic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Jay Henderson replaces Greg Kiltie.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Jones (St. Mirren).

  17. Post update

    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, St. Mirren 2. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport