Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick in thriller

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo quadrupled his goal tally for 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Manchester United hat-trick in 14 years as Tottenham were defeated in a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford.

The brilliant Portuguese put United ahead twice before heading home the winner from Alex Telles' corner nine minutes from time, the 807th goal of his career.

Tottenham twice responded to Ronaldo's efforts, through a Harry Kane penalty and a Harry Maguire own goal.

But it was Ronaldo who had the final word, completing his first United treble since January 2008, in a 6-0 win over Newcastle.

The result was a major confidence boost for United before Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

It also moves them back into the top four and keeps Tottenham in seventh, although Arsenal - two points behind in fifth - remain favourites to clinch the final Champions League berth as they have four games in hand.

The Ronaldo show

The debate around Ronaldo's value to this United team has been going on from the moment their season started to unravel barely a couple of weeks after his much-heralded return.

At 37, it is clear his best days are behind him.

Yet he remains capable of such moments of brilliance that it is hard to see how this present squad would benefit from him not being there.

His opener was a prime example.

Fred's deft flick to the side helped considerably but Ronaldo's two precise touches teed up the right-footed shot that flew over Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.

The second was further evidence of Ronaldo's ability to exploit weakness. He timed his run to perfection as Jadon Sancho made the most of Sergio Reguilon's struggles within the Tottenham defensive line to deliver the low cross that his vastly experienced team-mate turned home with ease.

And if anyone was likely to get a winner, it was United's number seven.

When he did, Ronaldo was immediately replaced to a standing ovation that was totally deserved.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 5Maguire
  • 27Telles
  • 31MaticSubstituted forCavaniat 80'minutes
  • 17FredBooked at 35mins
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 68'minutes
  • 6PogbaBooked at 85mins
  • 25Sancho
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forLindelöfat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 21Cavani
  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 36Elanga

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Romero
  • 15DierBooked at 30mins
  • 33DaviesSubstituted forBergwijnat 87'minutes
  • 2Doherty
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forWinksat 88'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3Reguilón
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 78'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).

  4. Post update

    Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Ben Davies.

  7. Booking

    Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Edinson Cavani replaces Nemanja Matic.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  15. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Telles (Manchester United).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).

  20. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool28206273205366
3Chelsea27168356193756
4Man Utd2914874840850
5Arsenal25153741291248
6West Ham28136946351145
7Tottenham27143104235745
8Wolves28134112823543
9Aston Villa27113134037336
10Southampton2881193543-835
11Crystal Palace2871293938133
12Leicester2596104043-333
13Brighton2871292634-833
14Newcastle27710103247-1531
15Brentford2986153245-1330
16Leeds2858152964-3523
17Everton2564152846-1822
18Burnley27312122238-1621
19Watford2854192754-2719
20Norwich2845191761-4417
View full Premier League table

