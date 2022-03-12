Premier League
BrentfordBrentford2BurnleyBurnley0

Brentford 2-0 Burnley: Ivan Toney's late double leaves Clarets in bottom three

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments36

Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney has scored eight goals in his past six games for Brentford

Burnley's survival hopes took a huge blow as Ivan Toney's two late goals for Brentford settled their Premier League match and took the Bees closer to securing safety.

The Clarets looked set to move out of the bottom three until Toney headed in Christian Eriksen's lovely cross with four minutes to go.

Toney then won a penalty deep into injury time, with Nathan Collins sent off for bringing him down, and he slammed in the spot-kick to seal the win.

Burnley remain a point behind 17th-placed Everton, who have two games in hand, while Brentford are now nine points clear of the Clarets.

Burnley had the best chance of the game until those late strikes when Jay Rodriguez's swerving 30-yard strike cannoned off the crossbar.

They only had one effort on target, when a terrible Rico Henry backpass played in Maxwel Cornet but his shot was stopped by David Raya.

Toney inflicts big blow on Burnley

Burnley always seem to get out of relegation trouble despite poor starts but their six-year spell in the top flight has rarely been in such danger.

Back-to-back wins in February - along with victory over Brentford in October their only wins of the season - have been followed up by one point from four games.

Sean Dyche's side either need to win more games in the last 11 matches of the season than the first 27 - or else hope Leeds and Everton, who have both changed managers recently, keep losing.

They created nowhere near enough chances to win, with Cornet's tame finish and Rodriguez's thunderous strike the only moments resembling chances.

To make matters worse, Collins' late red card for denying Toney a clear goalscoring opportunity reduces their options at the back with captain Ben Mee still injured.

Meanwhile, Toney is singlehandedly dragging Brentford to safety - with five goals in the past eight days against teams in the relegation zone.

His hat-trick took care of Norwich in a 3-1 win last weekend and he now has eight goals in his past six games.

Thomas Frank's side move on to 30 points and this season teams are unlikely to need to reach the 38-point mark to stay up.

They were far from spectacular but they did have the best chances before Toney's late double.

Eriksen, making his first home start, had a 20-yard deflected shot saved by Nick Pope and Vitaly Janelt headed over the bar.

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.58

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.70

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.71

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.49

  5. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.55

  6. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.36

  7. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.15

  8. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.96

  9. Squad number21Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    8.85

  10. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    8.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.92

  2. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.29

  3. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.39

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.47

  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.02

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    4.64

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.51

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.10

  6. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.28

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.35

  10. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    5.59

  11. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    5.23

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    5.02

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 3Henry
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forOnyekaat 90+1'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forJensenat 81'minutes
  • 21Eriksen
  • 7CanósSubstituted forWissaat 75'minutes
  • 17ToneyBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 49Lössl

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 22CollinsBooked at 90mins
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 89mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 17Lennon
  • 18Westwood
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeil
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forRodriguezat 67'minutes
  • 20Cornet

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Burnley 0.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 2, Burnley 0. Ivan Toney (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Dismissal

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Brentford. Ivan Toney draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Nathan Collins (Burnley) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Frank Onyeka replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Yoane Wissa tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    James Tarkowski (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. David Raya tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  13. Booking

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 1, Burnley 0. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Christian Nørgaard.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Jay Rodriguez tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James Tarkowski.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Sergi Canós.

  • Comment posted by U19950402, today at 17:11

    Surely its time to flush everton!

  • Comment posted by ghost, today at 17:09

    This relegation fight looks more interesting than anything else. Really hard to predict who's going to get relegated this season.

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 17:09

    Wonder if Dyche will say they played well again? … will be glad to see them replaced by a bigger club

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 17:06

    It looks like 3 teams from 5 now for the drop. Watford and Norwich already gone I fear. Burnley, Leeds or Everton.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:06

    I mean at least leeds and everton have some ambition besides being 4th from bottom every year.

  • Comment posted by Golfer62, today at 17:06

    Hope to see Burnley go down and never come back up. There manager has not got a clue

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 17:05

    What a difference a single world class player can make to a team. Brentford is getting a massive return on their taking on of Eriksen.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:05

    Brentford probably safe now.

    Between Burnley, Everton and Leeds for the third relegation spot. All 3 are nose diving so it's up for grabs.

    • Reply posted by morph, today at 17:10

      morph replied:
      HAHA with so many games to play! Brantford is no where near safe

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 17:05

    Burnley are rubbish

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 17:05

    I consider all this to be comeuppance for Dyche's hedge fund nonsense. Get in the second division.

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 17:04

    Dear dear dear you Burnley lot. You have had 3 games to overtake Everton.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:03

    Bye Burnley👋🏻

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:03

    The Championship is calling for you Smug Dyche!

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, today at 17:02

    Well the signing of Eriksen has proven to be a masterstroke by Brentford, that's them safe now surely ?

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:06

      Neutral fan replied:
      9games left so mathematically NO..

  • Comment posted by U18134958, today at 17:02

    Burnley making a solid push for relegation, but Everton are going to fight all the way for that last relegation spot

    And well played Brentford

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 17:05

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      And Leeds too

  • Comment posted by Camazat, today at 17:02

    After watching Burnley on M.O.T.D several times this season I hope they can get a bit of luck and remain in the Premiership. All the very best

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:01

    Brentford seem a different side with Eriksen in the team. Hope they stay up.

  • Comment posted by Wes, today at 17:01

    That's done for Burnley me thinks.

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 17:01

    Everton must have been relieved,

  • Comment posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:01