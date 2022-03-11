Brentford v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford forward Ivan Toney's hat-trick at Norwich last weekend was their first in the top flight for 85 years

TEAM NEWS

Brentford will assess midfielder Christian Norgaard, who was substituted during the win at Norwich because of a thigh issue.

Kristoffer Ajer should be fit despite suffering a minor injury in that match but Josh Dasilva is suspended.

Burnley captain Ben Mee faces another few weeks on the sidelines with an ongoing knee issue.

Forward Matej Vydra has a dislocated elbow, while Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burney's first win of the season came in October in the reverse of this fixture at Turf Moor, but I don't see them repeating it. To be honest, I am a little bit worried about Sean Dyche's side at the moment.

I was a bit surprised at how easily they were rolled over by Chelsea last weekend because it was very unlike them.

This is a big game for Brentford too but, just like their win at Norwich last weekend, I think they will rise to the occasion. Christian Eriksen is already showing his class - when they get him on the ball, he will create chances - and his signing must have lifted everyone at the club.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are unbeaten in six league meetings (W4, D2) and have five wins in a row against Brentford in all competitions.

Brentford have won just once in their last nine games against Burnley (D2, L6).

The Clarets could complete a league double over Brentford for just the second time in their history.

Brentford

Brentford's 3-1 win at Norwich ended a run of nine games without victory and they are aiming to secure consecutive Premier League wins for the first time.

Thomas Frank's side have managed just two clean sheets in their last 23 top-flight fixtures, after keeping three in their first five.

Christian Eriksen has failed to score or assist a goal in seven Premier League starts against Burnley.

Ivan Toney has 93 goals in all competitions since the start of 2018-19 - only Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have scored more for English clubs in that time.

Burnley

Burnley have lost two league matches in a row after one defeat in their previous seven (W2, D4).

The six goals conceded by Sean Dyche's side in those two losses all came in the second half.

However, the Clarets could equal a club Premier League record of four successive away games without defeat.

They are unbeaten in four Premier League trips to London, their best run of form in the capital since they went eight undefeated between August 1965 and December 1966.

Maxwel Cornet has failed to score in six Premier League appearances since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

