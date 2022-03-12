Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool are unbeaten in 28 league games after scoring first, since losing 3-1 at Leicester in February 2021

Liverpool reduced leaders Manchester City's advantage to three points as victory at Brighton extended their Premier League winning run to eight games.

Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip's superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes.

The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate not to receive any punishment as he clattered into the Colombian forward, whose celebrations were put on hold as he received treatment following the high challenge.

Mohamed Salah sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma - with the Egypt forward's 20th strike of the campaign bringing up Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal.

It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, for whom Danny Welbeck went closest to scoring with two minutes remaining but Alisson produced a fine save to avoid any late complications.

Liverpool's victory maintains the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 2 Lamptey 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 17 Alzate 8 Bissouma 20 March 10 Mac Allister 11 Trossard 9 Maupay 1 Sánchez

2 Lamptey

34 Veltman

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella

17 Alzate Substituted for Lallana at 45' minutes Substituted for Groß at 53' minutes

8 Bissouma Booked at 55mins Substituted for Welbeck at 66' minutes

20 March

10 Mac Allister Booked at 75mins

11 Trossard

9 Maupay Booked at 81mins Substitutes 12 Mwepu

13 Groß

14 Lallana

15 Moder

18 Welbeck

23 Steele

24 Duffy

38 McGill

42 Leonard Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 8 Keïta 11 Salah 10 Mané 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson Substituted for Milner at 86' minutes

3 Fabinho Booked at 84mins

8 Keïta Substituted for Thiago Alcántara at 65' minutes

11 Salah Substituted for Jota at 65' minutes

10 Mané

23 Díaz Substitutes 6 Thiago Alcántara

7 Milner

9 Firmino

12 Gomez

17 Jones

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

62 Kelleher

67 Elliott Referee: Mike Dean Attendance: 31,474 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 2. Post update Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leandro Trossard. Post update Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Post update Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Cucurella. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson. Post update Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella. Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson. Post update Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Matip. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Booking Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward