Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 2.
Liverpool reduced leaders Manchester City's advantage to three points as victory at Brighton extended their Premier League winning run to eight games.
Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip's superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes.
The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate not to receive any punishment as he clattered into the Colombian forward, whose celebrations were put on hold as he received treatment following the high challenge.
Mohamed Salah sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma - with the Egypt forward's 20th strike of the campaign bringing up Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal.
It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, for whom Danny Welbeck went closest to scoring with two minutes remaining but Alisson produced a fine save to avoid any late complications.
Liverpool's victory maintains the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 GMT).
- Reaction from Brighton v Liverpool plus more live Premier League coverage
- Go straight to all the best Brighton & Hove Albion content
- Visit our Liverpool page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number17Player nameAlzateAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.69
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
4.70
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
8.89
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.51
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 2Lamptey
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 17AlzateSubstituted forLallanaat 45'minutesSubstituted forGroßat 53'minutes
- 8BissoumaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forWelbeckat 66'minutes
- 20March
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 75mins
- 11Trossard
- 9MaupayBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 12Mwepu
- 13Groß
- 14Lallana
- 15Moder
- 18Welbeck
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 38McGill
- 42Leonard
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 86'minutes
- 3FabinhoBooked at 84mins
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 65'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forJotaat 65'minutes
- 10Mané
- 23Díaz
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Milner
- 9Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 17Jones
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 62Kelleher
- 67Elliott
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 31,474
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Booking
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Over to Manchester minnows
If Diaz had missed they'd have looked at the foul according to the rules! .. what the ... ?
When will the premier league employ competent officials?