BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0LiverpoolLiverpool2

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Liverpool: Reds maintain pressure on title rivals Manchester City

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Robert Sanchez collides with Liverpool goalscorer Luis Diaz
Liverpool are unbeaten in 28 league games after scoring first, since losing 3-1 at Leicester in February 2021

Liverpool reduced leaders Manchester City's advantage to three points as victory at Brighton extended their Premier League winning run to eight games.

Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip's superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes.

The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate not to receive any punishment as he clattered into the Colombian forward, whose celebrations were put on hold as he received treatment following the high challenge.

Mohamed Salah sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma - with the Egypt forward's 20th strike of the campaign bringing up Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal.

It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, for whom Danny Welbeck went closest to scoring with two minutes remaining but Alisson produced a fine save to avoid any late complications.

Liverpool's victory maintains the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 GMT).

More to follow.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Lamptey
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 17AlzateSubstituted forLallanaat 45'minutesSubstituted forGroßat 53'minutes
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forWelbeckat 66'minutes
  • 20March
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 75mins
  • 11Trossard
  • 9MaupayBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 12Mwepu
  • 13Groß
  • 14Lallana
  • 15Moder
  • 18Welbeck
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 38McGill
  • 42Leonard

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 86'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 84mins
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 65'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forJotaat 65'minutes
  • 10Mané
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 12Gomez
  • 17Jones
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
31,474

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  9. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Matip.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  17. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

