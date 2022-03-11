Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Brighton welcome back midfielder Enock Mwepu after two months out with a hamstring issue.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento has recovered from a thigh injury, leaving defender Adam Webster as the only notable absentee.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed some unnamed players and staff "cannot be involved" due to Covid.

Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Thiago have all been absent from training.

Forward Roberto Firmino is back in contention after missing the last six games with a groin injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton drew 2-2 at Anfield at the end of October and could easily have won it.

I don't think the Seagulls pose the same threat now, though. They have lost four in a row, and only scored one goal in that run of defeats.

Yes, they can keep the ball pretty well but I don't see them holding out for 90 minutes against Liverpool, not with the way Jurgen Klopp's side are playing at the moment.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v rapper ArrDee

One Brighton win in 15 games this season versus teams above them in the Premier League table.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in three Premier League meetings (W1, D2).
  • However, Liverpool have not lost in eight top-flight trips to Brighton (W4, D4), a record for the most away games without losing against a particular opponent.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have just one win from their past nine games in all competitions and have suffered four consecutive Premier League defeats.
  • They could lose five top-flight fixtures in a row for the first time since May 1982.
  • Graham Potter's side have scored once and conceded nine in their last four matches.
  • The Seagulls have won once in 10 Premier League home fixtures (D5, L4).
  • If Neal Maupay scores he'll overtake Glenn Murray as Brighton's record Premier League scorer with 27 goals.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have won seven Premier League games in a row, scoring 19 goals and conceding twice.
  • The Reds are two goals shy of becoming the second club to score 2,000 in the Premier League, emulating Manchester United.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side are attempting to keep a third successive league clean sheet for the first time this season.
  • Mohamed Salah has been involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League appearances against Brighton, averaging a goal or an assist every 75 minutes.
  • Salah needs one goal to reach 20 in the Premier League for the fourth time in his career.

