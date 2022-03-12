Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton scored with three of six shots on target.

Anna Anvegard's double helped Everton to victory over Leicester City in an entertaining bottom of the table WSL clash at Walton Hall Park.

Jemma Purfield opened the scoring early before Everton's Toni Duggan equalised.

Anvegard struck in each half to twice put the Toffees in front, sandwiching Sam Tierney's goal for Leicester, which levelled the scores before the break.

Everton leapfrog Aston Villa into ninth, while Leicester remain 11th in the table.

Leicester took the lead after five minutes through Purfield's well-placed shot from the edge of the area. Sandy MacIver got a hand to it, but couldn't keep it out.

Just past the half-hour mark, Everton were level. The pressure paid off when Ashleigh Plumptre was robbed of possession, leaving Duggan to round Sophie Harris in the Leicester goal.

Five minutes before half-time, the Foxes were caught again, and this time it was Anvegard who pounced and finished emphatically.

With the break looming, the game had reached a frenetic pace. Parity was restored when Tierney headed home Purfield's free-kick, before Izzy Christiansen almost scored again for Everton only to be denied brilliantly by Harris.

Anvegard grabbed her second of the game after 52 minutes. Hannah Bennison's cross was deflected into her path and the Sweden forward showed great awareness to flick it into the net.

MacIver made a fine save from Natasha Flint before Purfield forced her into action from a long-range free-kick, but Everton held on for a third straight win in all competitions.