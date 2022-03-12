The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women3Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women2

Everton 3-2 Leicester: Anna Anvegard inspires Toffees to crucial win over struggling Leicester

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Everton striker Ana Anvegard
Everton scored with three of six shots on target.

Anna Anvegard's double helped Everton to victory over Leicester City in an entertaining bottom of the table WSL clash at Walton Hall Park.

Jemma Purfield opened the scoring early before Everton's Toni Duggan equalised.

Anvegard struck in each half to twice put the Toffees in front, sandwiching Sam Tierney's goal for Leicester, which levelled the scores before the break.

Everton leapfrog Aston Villa into ninth, while Leicester remain 11th in the table.

Leicester took the lead after five minutes through Purfield's well-placed shot from the edge of the area. Sandy MacIver got a hand to it, but couldn't keep it out.

Just past the half-hour mark, Everton were level. The pressure paid off when Ashleigh Plumptre was robbed of possession, leaving Duggan to round Sophie Harris in the Leicester goal.

Five minutes before half-time, the Foxes were caught again, and this time it was Anvegard who pounced and finished emphatically.

With the break looming, the game had reached a frenetic pace. Parity was restored when Tierney headed home Purfield's free-kick, before Izzy Christiansen almost scored again for Everton only to be denied brilliantly by Harris.

Anvegard grabbed her second of the game after 52 minutes. Hannah Bennison's cross was deflected into her path and the Sweden forward showed great awareness to flick it into the net.

MacIver made a fine save from Natasha Flint before Purfield forced her into action from a long-range free-kick, but Everton held on for a third straight win in all competitions.

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6GeorgeBooked at 76mins
  • 30PattinsonSubstituted forBjörnat 88'minutes
  • 8Christiansen
  • 22Galli
  • 19Anvegård
  • 7DaliSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
  • 28Bennison
  • 9DugganSubstituted forEmslieat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Björn
  • 10Magill
  • 11Emslie
  • 13Gauvin
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 31Weir

Leicester City Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 48Harris
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O'Brien
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 16GregorySubstituted forBroughamat 84'minutes
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 11Bastock
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 19Goodwin
  • 24Boddy
  • 39Middleton-Patel
  • 40Robinson
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 3, Leicester City Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 3, Leicester City Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Sandy MacIver (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbie McManus.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Nathalie Björn replaces Poppy Pattinson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Claire Emslie replaces Toni Duggan.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Georgia Brougham replaces Freya Gregory.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Natasha Flint.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Kenza Dali.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1410223472732
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women158431911828
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women167271926-723
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Everton Women155281425-1117
10Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

