Match ends, Everton Women 3, Leicester City Women 2.
Anna Anvegard's double helped Everton to victory over Leicester City in an entertaining bottom of the table WSL clash at Walton Hall Park.
Jemma Purfield opened the scoring early before Everton's Toni Duggan equalised.
Anvegard struck in each half to twice put the Toffees in front, sandwiching Sam Tierney's goal for Leicester, which levelled the scores before the break.
Everton leapfrog Aston Villa into ninth, while Leicester remain 11th in the table.
Leicester took the lead after five minutes through Purfield's well-placed shot from the edge of the area. Sandy MacIver got a hand to it, but couldn't keep it out.
Just past the half-hour mark, Everton were level. The pressure paid off when Ashleigh Plumptre was robbed of possession, leaving Duggan to round Sophie Harris in the Leicester goal.
Five minutes before half-time, the Foxes were caught again, and this time it was Anvegard who pounced and finished emphatically.
With the break looming, the game had reached a frenetic pace. Parity was restored when Tierney headed home Purfield's free-kick, before Izzy Christiansen almost scored again for Everton only to be denied brilliantly by Harris.
Anvegard grabbed her second of the game after 52 minutes. Hannah Bennison's cross was deflected into her path and the Sweden forward showed great awareness to flick it into the net.
MacIver made a fine save from Natasha Flint before Purfield forced her into action from a long-range free-kick, but Everton held on for a third straight win in all competitions.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 20Finnigan
- 6GeorgeBooked at 76mins
- 30PattinsonSubstituted forBjörnat 88'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 22Galli
- 19Anvegård
- 7DaliSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
- 28Bennison
- 9DugganSubstituted forEmslieat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Björn
- 10Magill
- 11Emslie
- 13Gauvin
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 31Weir
Leicester City Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 48Harris
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 27O'Brien
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 16GregorySubstituted forBroughamat 84'minutes
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 11Bastock
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 19Goodwin
- 24Boddy
- 39Middleton-Patel
- 40Robinson
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Women 3, Leicester City Women 2.
Post update
Sandy MacIver (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbie McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Nathalie Björn replaces Poppy Pattinson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Claire Emslie replaces Toni Duggan.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Georgia Brougham replaces Freya Gregory.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Tierney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Natasha Flint.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Lucy Graham replaces Kenza Dali.