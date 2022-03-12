Last updated on .From the section Football

Leah Galton scored Manchester United's first two goals

Manchester United moved within six points of leaders Arsenal and strengthened their top-three hopes with a 3-1 win at Reading in the Women's Super League.

Leah Galton opened the scoring for the visitors inside five minutes, before Deanne Rose equalised for the Royals.

Galton restored United's advantage before Alessia Russo added a third in a thrilling first half.

The Red Devils remain third in the WSL table with the Royals sixth.

United are currently in pole position for the final Champions League qualification spot.

Their win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium meant Marc Skinner's side went three points clear of Tottenham in fourth and eight points ahead of Manchester City in fifth - who play each other on Sunday.

The visitors were deserved winners having also struck the woodwork twice in the first half through Russo and Ona Batlle.

Gemma Evans hit the crossbar for Reading just before the break with the score at 3-1.

The hosts also forced United keeper Mary Earps into a number of fine saves in the second period, but the away side held on for victory - their fourth league win in seven games.