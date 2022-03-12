The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3

Reading 1-3 Manchester United: Red Devils strengthen top-three hopes in WSL

By Josef RindlBBC Sport

Manchester United's Leah Galton
Leah Galton scored Manchester United's first two goals

Manchester United moved within six points of leaders Arsenal and strengthened their top-three hopes with a 3-1 win at Reading in the Women's Super League.

Leah Galton opened the scoring for the visitors inside five minutes, before Deanne Rose equalised for the Royals.

Galton restored United's advantage before Alessia Russo added a third in a thrilling first half.

The Red Devils remain third in the WSL table with the Royals sixth.

United are currently in pole position for the final Champions League qualification spot.

Their win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium meant Marc Skinner's side went three points clear of Tottenham in fourth and eight points ahead of Manchester City in fifth - who play each other on Sunday.

The visitors were deserved winners having also struck the woodwork twice in the first half through Russo and Ona Batlle.

Gemma Evans hit the crossbar for Reading just before the break with the score at 3-1.

The hosts also forced United keeper Mary Earps into a number of fine saves in the second period, but the away side held on for victory - their fourth league win in seven games.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51TroelsgaardBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPeplowat 78'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 11Harding
  • 6Rose
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Baigent
  • 41Poulter

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle PascualBooked at 24mins
  • 15Caldwell
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 23RussoSubstituted forHansonat 70'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forRisaat 89'minutes
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 32Baggaley
  • 40Murphy
  • 41Barry
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  4. Post update

    Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Leah Galton.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chloe Peplow.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow replaces Sanne Troelsgaard.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Hanson tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

Saturday 12th March 2022

Saturday 12th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1410223472732
3Man Utd Women1694335161931
4Tottenham Women158431911828
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women167271926-723
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

