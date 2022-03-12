Match ends, Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.
Manchester United moved within six points of leaders Arsenal and strengthened their top-three hopes with a 3-1 win at Reading in the Women's Super League.
Leah Galton opened the scoring for the visitors inside five minutes, before Deanne Rose equalised for the Royals.
Galton restored United's advantage before Alessia Russo added a third in a thrilling first half.
The Red Devils remain third in the WSL table with the Royals sixth.
United are currently in pole position for the final Champions League qualification spot.
Their win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium meant Marc Skinner's side went three points clear of Tottenham in fourth and eight points ahead of Manchester City in fifth - who play each other on Sunday.
The visitors were deserved winners having also struck the woodwork twice in the first half through Russo and Ona Batlle.
Gemma Evans hit the crossbar for Reading just before the break with the score at 3-1.
The hosts also forced United keeper Mary Earps into a number of fine saves in the second period, but the away side held on for victory - their fourth league win in seven games.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51TroelsgaardBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPeplowat 78'minutes
- 23Rowe
- 11Harding
- 6Rose
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 35Baigent
- 41Poulter
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle PascualBooked at 24mins
- 15Caldwell
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 23RussoSubstituted forHansonat 70'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11GaltonSubstituted forRisaat 89'minutes
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 32Baggaley
- 40Murphy
- 41Barry
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Leah Galton.
Attempt saved. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chloe Peplow.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow replaces Sanne Troelsgaard.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Hanson tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.