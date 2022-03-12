The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3

Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51TroelsgaardBooked at 59mins
  • 23Rowe
  • 11Harding
  • 6Rose
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Baigent
  • 41Poulter

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle PascualBooked at 24mins
  • 15Caldwell
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 23Russo
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 32Baggaley
  • 40Murphy
  • 41Barry
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  10. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Gemma Evans (Reading Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

