Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51TroelsgaardBooked at 59mins
- 23Rowe
- 11Harding
- 6Rose
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 35Baigent
- 41Poulter
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle PascualBooked at 24mins
- 15Caldwell
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 23Russo
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 32Baggaley
- 40Murphy
- 41Barry
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Diane Caldwell (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton with a headed pass.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Gemma Evans (Reading Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.