Hartlepool United v Leyton Orient

HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|34
|19
|11
|4
|64
|29
|35
|68
|2
|Northampton
|35
|17
|9
|9
|42
|29
|13
|60
|3
|Tranmere
|36
|17
|8
|11
|41
|32
|9
|59
|4
|Exeter
|33
|15
|12
|6
|50
|34
|16
|57
|5
|Sutton United
|34
|16
|9
|9
|53
|39
|14
|57
|6
|Newport
|35
|15
|11
|9
|56
|45
|11
|56
|7
|Mansfield
|33
|16
|8
|9
|46
|37
|9
|56
|8
|Swindon
|35
|15
|10
|10
|58
|44
|14
|55
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|15
|9
|11
|48
|42
|6
|54
|10
|Port Vale
|33
|13
|11
|9
|46
|33
|13
|50
|11
|Salford
|33
|13
|9
|11
|38
|31
|7
|48
|12
|Hartlepool
|34
|13
|8
|13
|36
|44
|-8
|47
|13
|Crawley
|34
|12
|9
|13
|42
|46
|-4
|45
|14
|Harrogate
|34
|11
|10
|13
|52
|52
|0
|43
|15
|Bradford
|35
|9
|13
|13
|38
|45
|-7
|40
|16
|Walsall
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|47
|-10
|40
|17
|Rochdale
|33
|8
|14
|11
|39
|45
|-6
|38
|18
|Carlisle
|34
|9
|10
|15
|28
|46
|-18
|37
|19
|Colchester
|35
|8
|12
|15
|33
|49
|-16
|36
|20
|Leyton Orient
|33
|7
|14
|12
|42
|36
|6
|35
|21
|Stevenage
|35
|7
|13
|15
|32
|54
|-22
|34
|22
|Barrow
|34
|7
|12
|15
|31
|41
|-10
|33
|23
|Oldham
|33
|7
|10
|16
|34
|51
|-17
|31
|24
|Scunthorpe
|35
|4
|12
|19
|24
|59
|-35
|24
Listen to Michael Vaughan's revelatory chat with Shane Warne from 2018
Mood: Bold drama with an impressive original soundtrack from Nicôle Lecky
Jermaine Jenas is joined by a panel of football fanatics on MOTDx including rapper Yungen
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.