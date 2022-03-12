Milton Keynes Dons v Wigan Athletic

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|36
|23
|7
|6
|62
|21
|41
|76
|2
|Wigan
|34
|22
|6
|6
|59
|32
|27
|72
|3
|MK Dons
|37
|21
|9
|7
|62
|37
|25
|72
|4
|Oxford Utd
|37
|19
|8
|10
|71
|47
|24
|65
|5
|Sunderland
|37
|18
|9
|10
|64
|48
|16
|63
|6
|Plymouth
|35
|18
|8
|9
|58
|39
|19
|62
|7
|Wycombe
|36
|17
|10
|9
|61
|47
|14
|61
|8
|Sheff Wed
|35
|17
|10
|8
|53
|40
|13
|61
|9
|Ipswich
|37
|16
|11
|10
|57
|39
|18
|59
|10
|Portsmouth
|35
|16
|9
|10
|53
|38
|15
|57
|11
|Bolton
|37
|16
|7
|14
|59
|48
|11
|55
|12
|Accrington
|35
|13
|7
|15
|44
|57
|-13
|46
|13
|Cambridge
|36
|11
|12
|13
|46
|52
|-6
|45
|14
|Cheltenham
|36
|10
|14
|12
|49
|59
|-10
|44
|15
|Burton
|37
|12
|8
|17
|45
|56
|-11
|44
|16
|Charlton
|35
|11
|7
|17
|41
|47
|-6
|40
|17
|Shrewsbury
|36
|9
|12
|15
|31
|35
|-4
|39
|18
|Lincoln City
|35
|10
|8
|17
|40
|49
|-9
|38
|19
|Fleetwood
|35
|7
|12
|16
|48
|63
|-15
|33
|20
|Wimbledon
|36
|6
|15
|15
|39
|56
|-17
|33
|21
|Morecambe
|36
|7
|11
|18
|45
|67
|-22
|32
|22
|Gillingham
|36
|6
|12
|18
|28
|58
|-30
|30
|23
|Doncaster
|37
|8
|5
|24
|28
|72
|-44
|29
|24
|Crewe
|36
|6
|7
|23
|30
|66
|-36
|25
