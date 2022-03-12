Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238589305977
2Huddersfield371712851381363
3Bournemouth33188753302362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12West Brom361311123934550
13Preston361214104040050
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Barnsley36510212551-2625
23Derby361112133639-324
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

