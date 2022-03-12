Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2DerbyDerby County0

Bournemouth 2-0 Derby County: Dominic Solanke helps Cherries regain second place

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments21

Dominic Solanke (third from right) scores for Bournemouth against Derby
Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth in front against Derby by scoring for the third home game in a row

Dominic Solanke's 22nd goal of the season set Bournemouth on their way to a win over a battling Derby County to move back into the Championship's automatic promotion places.

Solanke pounced to poke the edgy Cherries in front in first-half stoppage time after the spirited Rams had largely controlled the game to that point.

However, Derby saw penalty appeals waved away after Ravel Morrison went down in the box under a challenge from Leif Davis.

Solanke and Ryan Christie had good chances to extend Bournemouth's lead in the second half before Solanke's 90th-minute shot was palmed out by ex-Cherries keeper Ryan Allsop to substitute Jamal Lowe, who sealed it.

Bournemouth leapfrog Huddersfield into second place, 12 points behind leaders Fulham while in another difficult week for Derby, they failed to take advantage of Reading's heavy defeat by Nottingham Forest and remain five points adrift of safety.

The Rams made the trip to Dorset after another trying seven days when one of the groups interested in buying them pulled out of negotiations with administrators leaving them in a "horrendous" position according to boss Wayne Rooney.

But they started in determined fashion, keeping the Cherries quiet for the first quarter of the match while going close themselves when Malcolm Ebiowei lost his marker from Nathan Byrne's pass only to see his left-footed effort saved by Mark Travers.

The visitors felt they should have had a penalty when Morrison went down in the area after his standing foot was trodden on by Davis after he had flicked the ball through to Ebiowei.

Buoyed by that let-off, Bournemouth grew into the game and after Jaidon Anthony and Christie went close, Anthony's slaloming run from a throw-in took him into the box before the ball found its way to Solanke who pounced to jab the ball home from a couple of yards to score.

Solanke went close to his second soon after half-time as Allsop pulled off an athletic save to tip away his powerful header.

At the other end, Lee Buchanan saw his fierce effort flicked over by Travers with Curtis Davies' goal-bound shot deflected away by Jordan Zemura from the subsequent corner.

Travers had to be alert again to deny Morrison twice - first from Tom Lawrence's sweet through ball and then after Buchanan had set him up.

Solanke almost turned provider for Christie after a cute one-two put the midfielder through on goal but his weak shot was comfortably saved by Allsop.

Derby did their best to force an equaliser but their hopes were snuffed out in stoppage time as Allsop's parry from Solanke's shot fell perfectly for Lowe who gobbled up the chance.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17StaceyBooked at 45mins
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 20DavisSubstituted forZemuraat 29'minutes
  • 14CantwellBooked at 63minsSubstituted forLoweat 66'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Lerma
  • 10ChristieBooked at 89minsSubstituted forPearsonat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 33Zemura
  • 37Dembélé

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 33DaviesBooked at 71mins
  • 41Cashin
  • 26Buchanan
  • 5BielikSubstituted forEboseleat 67'minutes
  • 8Bird
  • 32EbioweiSubstituted forKnightat 76'minutes
  • 11MorrisonBooked at 69mins
  • 10Lawrence
  • 48PlangeSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 21Roos
  • 36Ebosele
  • 38Knight
  • 42Thompson
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Derby County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Derby County 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jordan Zemura.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. Tom Lawrence tries a through ball, but Eiran Cashin is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Ryan Christie.

  6. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 2, Derby County 0. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.

  10. Booking

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Lee Buchanan.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. Lee Buchanan tries a through ball, but Jason Knight is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).

  19. Post update

    Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamal Lowe with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by ponyexpress, today at 17:39

    A song for the cheats
    Goodbyee, Goodbyee, wipe a year Rooney dear from your eyee.
    Years in the wilderness awaits.
    Rooney will be off like a scalded cat.

  • Comment posted by miltonarcher, today at 17:31

    Bournemouth another club supported by Russian money.

    • Reply posted by adrianpam, today at 17:35

      adrianpam replied:
      The question is whether an individual has links to putin and supports the regime. Afc Bournemouth owner doesn’t, being a British citizen

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 17:25

    On Tuesday, hopefully Bournemouth do the same to Reading & Derby get something at Ewood Park

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 17:23

    Just a pity Rams are too far away from Reading who are an absolute disaster and would be no loss to this league.

  • Comment posted by Filthy , today at 17:19

    Good luck Derby and Rooney. Proper club,hope you stay up.

    • Reply posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 17:24

      RoyalCruiser replied:
      A proper club that cheats by signing Rooney using the sponsors to pay his wages, overvalues the stadium for sale and goes into administration to avoid paying creditors? I think not. An arrogant club who think they're better than everybody else in the championship. Deserves to go down, IMO

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 17:19

    Two points. First of all well done Cherries. Much improved performance and back on track for auto. They were up for it to a man. Just wish they would shoot a bit more than pass, pass, pass.

    Secondly I wish Derby County every bit of luck going. I hope they stay up and hope they survive all the issues currently chucked at them.

    From a football fan. Like if you agree.

  • Comment posted by Andy Macdonald, today at 17:18

    Solanke & Christie are too good for this league.

    • Reply posted by adrianpam, today at 17:35

      adrianpam replied:
      Not based on the misses vs Peterborough

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:16

    Back to winning ways and playing with zest! Well done Cherries, keep it up! 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 17:13

    Great result, another blow for justice! Well done Cherries

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:13

    The Rams still have the Royals in their sights despite this setback.

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 17:12

    I wonder how many Huddersfield fans will now come on this page and will admit to defeat that they won't be promoted automatically as the mighty 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒's are still roaring for promotion ynwam

  • Comment posted by Rob Lee, today at 17:10

    Results not important anymore for Derby County, whats the update on the real issue? Hope they stay in business.

  • Comment posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 17:09

    Bye bye Wane..........ha

  • Comment posted by tv back room, today at 17:08

    Go cherries!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238590315977
2Bournemouth34198755302565
3Huddersfield371712851381363
4Blackburn371610114637958
5Sheff Utd361691150401057
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough36168124640656
9Nottm Forest3515101050341655
10Coventry36159124843554
11Millwall361412103734354
12Blackpool36149134241151
13Preston371215104040051
14West Brom361311123934550
15Stoke361210144542346
16Swansea35128153850-1244
17Cardiff37127184355-1243
18Bristol City37127184765-1843
19Birmingham371011164256-1441
20Hull37108193041-1138
21Reading36105214272-3029
22Barnsley36510212652-2625
23Derby371112143641-524
24Peterborough3658232772-4523
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport