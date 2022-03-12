Last updated on .From the section Championship

A draw with the runaway leaders still leaves Barnsley four points from safety

Harry Wilson scored a brilliant equaliser then missed a sitter for Fulham as they drew at struggling Barnsley.

The Welshman's long-range curler levelled the match after Carlton Morris' first-half penalty for the Tykes.

Wilson looked certain to complete the turnaround as Fabio Carvalho's cross came into the box with the goal gaping but his back-post header went agonisingly wide.

Fulham pushed for the winner but Barnsley were well worth the point as they continue their battle to avoid relegation.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid had early efforts blocked for the visitors before Carvalho's low effort trickled just wide of the left-hand post to deny Fulham a fine opener.

Remy Vita's header was easily saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak before a goalmouth scramble in the visitors' box was eventually cleared by captain Tim Ream as the home side grew into the game.

Carvalho again tested Collins in the Barnsley goal before the hosts created the chance they needed to take the lead.

Morris pinched the ball from Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and burst through on goal.

The defender fought to get the ball back and Morris went down under the challenge in the box, with referee Tim Robinson pointing to the spot.

Morris stepped up to crash the penalty down the middle to score his fifth goal of the season.

Mitrovic could have instantly levelled but his header went wide before Barnsley were through again, Morris played in behind and lobbing the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Stand-in captain Ream saved the visitors with a last-ditch clearance as the referee blew for half-time and Carvalho sent an early chance over the bar as the visitors looked for the equaliser in the second half.

Barnsley always looked threatening when turning over possession on the break but it was Fulham who finally got their goal, with Wilson sending a sublime effort into the top corner to set up a tense finale.

But he will be wondering how he did not double his tally when he somehow headed wide of a virtually open goal at the end of an entertaining game.

Fulham remain top of the league while Barnsley stay in the relegation zone on 25, four behind Reading before the later kick-offs.