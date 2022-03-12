Match ends, Barnsley 1, Fulham 1.
Harry Wilson scored a brilliant equaliser then missed a sitter for Fulham as they drew at struggling Barnsley.
The Welshman's long-range curler levelled the match after Carlton Morris' first-half penalty for the Tykes.
Wilson looked certain to complete the turnaround as Fabio Carvalho's cross came into the box with the goal gaping but his back-post header went agonisingly wide.
Fulham pushed for the winner but Barnsley were well worth the point as they continue their battle to avoid relegation.
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid had early efforts blocked for the visitors before Carvalho's low effort trickled just wide of the left-hand post to deny Fulham a fine opener.
Remy Vita's header was easily saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak before a goalmouth scramble in the visitors' box was eventually cleared by captain Tim Ream as the home side grew into the game.
Carvalho again tested Collins in the Barnsley goal before the hosts created the chance they needed to take the lead.
Morris pinched the ball from Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and burst through on goal.
The defender fought to get the ball back and Morris went down under the challenge in the box, with referee Tim Robinson pointing to the spot.
Morris stepped up to crash the penalty down the middle to score his fifth goal of the season.
Mitrovic could have instantly levelled but his header went wide before Barnsley were through again, Morris played in behind and lobbing the ball over the onrushing keeper.
Stand-in captain Ream saved the visitors with a last-ditch clearance as the referee blew for half-time and Carvalho sent an early chance over the bar as the visitors looked for the equaliser in the second half.
Barnsley always looked threatening when turning over possession on the break but it was Fulham who finally got their goal, with Wilson sending a sublime effort into the top corner to set up a tense finale.
But he will be wondering how he did not double his tally when he somehow headed wide of a virtually open goal at the end of an entertaining game.
Fulham remain top of the league while Barnsley stay in the relegation zone on 25, four behind Reading before the later kick-offs.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Collins
- 7Brittain
- 6Andersen
- 30Helik
- 5KitchingBooked at 54mins
- 33WolfeBooked at 23minsSubstituted forPalmerat 68'minutes
- 17Gomes
- 26VitaSubstituted forOduorat 90+2'minutes
- 27BassiSubstituted forBensonat 82'minutes
- 28QuinaBooked at 73mins
- 14MorrisBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 10Benson
- 21Palmer
- 22Oduor
- 23Hondermarck
- 24Halme
- 44Cole
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16TosinBooked at 43mins
- 13ReamBooked at 66mins
- 33RobinsonBooked at 70mins
- 6ReedSubstituted forCavaleiroat 71'minutes
- 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 80'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 12,576
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Fulham 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Michal Helik.
Post update
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Post update
Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Clarke Oduor replaces Remy Vita.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).
Post update
Domingos Quina (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Fulham 1. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Benson (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Josh Benson replaces Amine Bassi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Fabio Carvalho.
Really poor performance from a side that score so many goals. Up until Wilson's goal they barely laid a glove on Barnsley. A real off day for them.
The ref was terrible. Never a penalty and he seemed a complete homer for the majority.
Wilson should have buried that header at the end though. Summed their day up.
Can you imagine Huddersfield in the Premier?
We was poor, the ref was poor, the pitch was poor and the Barnsley divers were poor