Barnsley 1-1 Fulham: Harry Wilson scores stunner before missing sitter for Championship leaders

Remy Vita of Barnsley tackles Bobby Reid of Fulham
A draw with the runaway leaders still leaves Barnsley four points from safety

Harry Wilson scored a brilliant equaliser then missed a sitter for Fulham as they drew at struggling Barnsley.

The Welshman's long-range curler levelled the match after Carlton Morris' first-half penalty for the Tykes.

Wilson looked certain to complete the turnaround as Fabio Carvalho's cross came into the box with the goal gaping but his back-post header went agonisingly wide.

Fulham pushed for the winner but Barnsley were well worth the point as they continue their battle to avoid relegation.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid had early efforts blocked for the visitors before Carvalho's low effort trickled just wide of the left-hand post to deny Fulham a fine opener.

Remy Vita's header was easily saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak before a goalmouth scramble in the visitors' box was eventually cleared by captain Tim Ream as the home side grew into the game.

Carvalho again tested Collins in the Barnsley goal before the hosts created the chance they needed to take the lead.

Morris pinched the ball from Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and burst through on goal.

The defender fought to get the ball back and Morris went down under the challenge in the box, with referee Tim Robinson pointing to the spot.

Morris stepped up to crash the penalty down the middle to score his fifth goal of the season.

Mitrovic could have instantly levelled but his header went wide before Barnsley were through again, Morris played in behind and lobbing the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Stand-in captain Ream saved the visitors with a last-ditch clearance as the referee blew for half-time and Carvalho sent an early chance over the bar as the visitors looked for the equaliser in the second half.

Barnsley always looked threatening when turning over possession on the break but it was Fulham who finally got their goal, with Wilson sending a sublime effort into the top corner to set up a tense finale.

But he will be wondering how he did not double his tally when he somehow headed wide of a virtually open goal at the end of an entertaining game.

Fulham remain top of the league while Barnsley stay in the relegation zone on 25, four behind Reading before the later kick-offs.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 30Helik
  • 5KitchingBooked at 54mins
  • 33WolfeBooked at 23minsSubstituted forPalmerat 68'minutes
  • 17Gomes
  • 26VitaSubstituted forOduorat 90+2'minutes
  • 27BassiSubstituted forBensonat 82'minutes
  • 28QuinaBooked at 73mins
  • 14MorrisBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 10Benson
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16TosinBooked at 43mins
  • 13ReamBooked at 66mins
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 70mins
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCavaleiroat 71'minutes
  • 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 80'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
12,576

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 1, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Michal Helik.

  5. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

  9. Post update

    Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Clarke Oduor replaces Remy Vita.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 1, Fulham 1. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  15. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Benson (Barnsley).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Josh Benson replaces Amine Bassi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a headed pass.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Fabio Carvalho.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by David F, today at 15:39

    The refereeing in the Championship at times is shocking. Tosin's shirt pulled back, fella runs into the box and throws himself on the floor. Not even close to a pen. Literally embarassing.

    • Reply posted by ARHReading, today at 15:47

      ARHReading replied:
      Correct.

  • Comment posted by Jacky, today at 15:26

    Another Stevie Wonder penalty decision

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 15:22

    One point closer to a return to the Premier League for Fulham.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 15:32

      VanImpe replied:
      A great opportunity to play against the best French players in the game.

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 15:12

    The referee shouldn't be officiating at this level. When will shirt pulling be penalised? It seems to be part of the game. A draw probably a fair result as Barnsley battled well and looked organised.

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 15:21

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      I agree

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 15:10

    Will be glad to see the back of Fulham. Never seen such a bunch of diving moaners on my life

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 15:20

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      Clearly your first game at Oakwell then ! Liam Kitching should have been booked for his dive he nearly leaped in to Dodworth!!

  • Comment posted by Oakwellnell, today at 15:01

    Compared to Fulham we had team worth about 10 bob n a blackies egg, I thought we were terrific, uuuuuu rrrrrrredddddz

    • Reply posted by rss, today at 15:28

      rss replied:
      What are you on about? Ten Bob n a blackies egg?

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 15:00

    Barnsley keeping this intriguing 4-way relegation battle alive. More interesting bottom of table than the top IMO

  • Comment posted by Philip101, today at 14:56

    Yet another ridiculous penalty decision. This follows the ridiculous decision given to Huddersfield and penalties for both sides not given last weekend. Something needs to be done about this. Where there is no contact and a penalty is given the ref should be suspended and retrained. It’s ridiculous

    • Reply posted by traveller , today at 15:05

      traveller replied:
      Seen many replays and wasn't a penalty. Muniz shout more than the one given

  • Comment posted by OAKWELL6, today at 14:52

    Fulham players friends of the ref? How on earth are they top? But for Benson we would have had a deserved victory! COYR

    • Reply posted by Mussy boy, today at 15:16

      Mussy boy replied:
      Because they have scored 90 goals?

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 14:51

    Thought Barnsley played well, did enough to stifle Fulham for long spells in the game, but in the end Fulham should have won it.

  • Comment posted by Chris Alexander, today at 14:51

    Another scandalous penalty decision. As a Cardiff fan we haven't had a single penalty all season yet others are awarded them with sickening regularity. Wilson is a class player hope he comes back to us. Bad missed header I agree but brilliant equaliser.

    • Reply posted by Nick , today at 15:41

      Nick replied:
      You've got to get into the box to get one mate.

  • Comment posted by Nick TV, today at 14:49

    I'm a Wolves fan but tuned in for this.

    Really poor performance from a side that score so many goals. Up until Wilson's goal they barely laid a glove on Barnsley. A real off day for them.

    The ref was terrible. Never a penalty and he seemed a complete homer for the majority.

    Wilson should have buried that header at the end though. Summed their day up.

    • Reply posted by Chris Alexander, today at 14:52

      Chris Alexander replied:
      Totally agree 👍

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 14:48

    Got to be Fulham Bournemouth and Sheffield promoted

    Can you imagine Huddersfield in the Premier?

    • Reply posted by Terrier49, today at 14:52

      Terrier49 replied:
      Yes I can imagine, as it's only a few seasons that we were in the PL in case you have conveniently forgot. At least we get decent crowds rather than the few hundred that support Bournemouth. Also, Sheffield Utd did nowt last time they were in the PL. Have some respect!

  • Comment posted by theoluddite, today at 14:44

    I wonder if Fulham_Fan has a word other than karma to explain this result?

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 14:48

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      Draw

  • Comment posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 14:40

    A Draw was the right result.

    We was poor, the ref was poor, the pitch was poor and the Barnsley divers were poor

    • Reply posted by theoluddite, today at 14:45

      theoluddite replied:
      Karma?

