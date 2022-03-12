Barnsley v Fulham

Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Collins
- 7Brittain
- 6Andersen
- 30Helik
- 5Kitching
- 33Wolfe
- 17Gomes
- 26Vita
- 27Bassi
- 28Quina
- 14Morris
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 10Benson
- 21Palmer
- 22Oduor
- 23Hondermarck
- 24Halme
- 44Cole
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 24Seri
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Mads Andersen (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Amine Bassi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).
Post update
Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Post update
Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
Post update
Bradley Collins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Neco Williams.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.