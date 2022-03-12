Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0FulhamFulham0

Barnsley v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 30Helik
  • 5Kitching
  • 33Wolfe
  • 17Gomes
  • 26Vita
  • 27Bassi
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 10Benson
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 24Seri
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mads Andersen (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Amine Bassi with a cross following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

  7. Post update

    Bradley Collins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham36238589305977
2Huddersfield371712851381363
3Bournemouth33188753302362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12West Brom361311123934550
13Preston361214104040050
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Barnsley36510212551-2625
23Derby361112133639-324
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport