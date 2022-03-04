Last updated on .From the section Luton

Palmer played for West Brom in their Carabao Cup match against Arsenal this season

Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Alex Palmer on an emergency loan deal from West Bromwich Albion.

Palmer, 25, progressed through the Hawthorns academy but has made one first-team appearance this season.

He has spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle, Kidderminster Harriers, Notts County and Lincoln City.

Jed Steer, who joined Luton on loan from Aston Villa, was injured during Wednesday's FA Cup defeat by Chelsea, while James Shea is also unavailable.