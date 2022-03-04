Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez's last goal had been in the Italian Super Cup against Juventus in January

Lautaro Martinez's hat-trick sent Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table with a rout of bottom club Salernitana.

Defending champions Inter are one point above both Napoli and AC Milan, who meet in a huge match in Naples on Sunday.

Martinez ended a nine-game goal drought with his opener and then hit the second, both created by Nicolo Barella.

He smashed in his third from a pass by Edin Dzeko, who scored the final two goals himself.

They were Martinez's first three Serie A goals of 2022 after his last league strike had been against the same opponents, also in a 5-0 win, in December.

The top three are only separated by one point with 11 games to go - although Inter will be knocked off top spot on Sunday, no matter what the Napoli-Milan result is.