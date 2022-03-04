Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan5SalernitanaSalernitana0

Inter Milan 5-0 Salernitana: Lautaro Martinez hat-trick helps Inter go top

Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez's last goal had been in the Italian Super Cup against Juventus in January

Lautaro Martinez's hat-trick sent Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table with a rout of bottom club Salernitana.

Defending champions Inter are one point above both Napoli and AC Milan, who meet in a huge match in Naples on Sunday.

Martinez ended a nine-game goal drought with his opener and then hit the second, both created by Nicolo Barella.

He smashed in his third from a pass by Edin Dzeko, who scored the final two goals himself.

They were Martinez's first three Serie A goals of 2022 after his last league strike had been against the same opponents, also in a 5-0 win, in December.

The top three are only separated by one point with 11 games to go - although Inter will be knocked off top spot on Sunday, no matter what the Napoli-Milan result is.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 62'minutes
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 71'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 62'minutes
  • 36DarmianBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGosensat 62'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 75'minutes
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu

Salernitana

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 55Sepe
  • 30MazzocchiSubstituted forObiat 71'minutes
  • 25Dragusin
  • 17Fazio
  • 19Ranieri
  • 18Coulibaly
  • 13dos Santos Lourenco da SilvaSubstituted forRadovanovicat 71'minutes
  • 20KastanosSubstituted forRuggeriat 83'minutes
  • 99MoussetBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPerottiat 60'minutes
  • 10VerdiSubstituted forZorteaat 60'minutes
  • 11Djuric

Substitutes

  • 3Ruggeri
  • 5Veseli
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 15Bohinen
  • 16Radovanovic
  • 21Zortea
  • 22Obi
  • 23Gyömbér
  • 31Gagliolo
  • 72Belec
  • 87Viana de Souza
  • 88Perotti
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSalernitana
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home23
Away11
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 5, Salernitana 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, Salernitana 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Robin Gosens is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luca Ranieri (Salernitana).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luigi Sepe.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

  14. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Diego Perotti (Salernitana).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Robin Gosens is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Matteo Ruggeri replaces Grigoris Kastanos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Djuric (Salernitana) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.

