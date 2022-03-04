Last updated on .From the section Irish

Patrick McEleney wheels away in celebration after he scores against Sligo

Patrick McEleney's second-half goal earned Derry City a 1-0 away win at Shelbourne and a return to the top of the Premier Division.

City arrived at Tolka Park off the back of a low-key goalless draw with Sligo on Monday and it was a similarly lacklustre first half in Dublin.

However, McEleney's first goal since his return to Derry proved decisive.

With Shamrock Rovers losing City move top of the League of Ireland with eight points from four games.

It was just a matter of returning to winning ways for Derry and they will travel back to Foyleside with three precious points as they carved out a narrow victory.

Last Friday night Derry defeated champions Shamrock Rovers to move into first place but dropped points on Monday meant they relinquished their position three days later.

Candystripes striker Jamie McGonigle beats Luke Byrne to the high ball

They travelled to newly-promoted Shelbourne in third place but despite controlling possession failed to fashion any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Jamie McGonigle stung the palms of home goalkeeper Lewis Webb on 22 minutes while Brandon Kavanagh squandered a chance for the visitors moments later.

After the break, Danny Lafferty's close-range header was blocked by Sean Boyd before the Shels forward saw his strike deflected wide at the other end.

On the hour McGonigle fired inches over but the Candystripes did manage to find that all-important goal after 73 minutes.

Ronan Boyce's header saved but McEleney was on hand and had the simplest of tasks to tap the ball home. It was his first goal for his hometown club since October 2015.