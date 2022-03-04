Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carrick Rangers 1-2 Linfield: Highlights as Blues go top

Linfield returned to the Premiership summit thanks to a 2-1 victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

The champions took an early lead when Thomas Scully diverted Jake Hastie's cross into his own net.

A backheel finish from Chris McKee made it 2-0 after 37 minutes as Linfield dominated the first half.

Jordan Gibson pulled one back for an improved Carrick midway through the second half but Linfield held on and go top on goal difference.

It's a fifth straight league defeat for Rangers and they remain six points above the relegation zone in 10th.

Linfield made the perfect start as an unfortunate Scully redirected the ball past keeper Aaron Hogg after Hastie's charge down the left.

Hogg kept out a stinging Kyle McClean strike and Mark Surgenor raced back to make a timely tackle as McKee prepared to smash home the rebound.

Linfield scorer Chris McKee runs away in delight after doubling the lead

However, McKee was not to be denied a goal and he supplied a clever close-range effort to end a goalmouth scramble and double the lead.

Blues striker Christy Manzinga had a goal ruled out for offside and then directed a header over as the visitors ended the first half firmly on top.

Manzinga wasted a golden chance to add a third early in the second half when he was sent clear but his shot was well saved by Hogg.

Rangers finally threatened at the other end and Steven Gordon saw his header cleared off the line by Chris Shields.

Gibson made no mistake on 67 minutes when he weaved across the box before arrowing the ball off the inside of the post and into the net.

Carrick chased an equaliser and they went close four minutes from time when Emmett McGuckin fired just wide with the Blues holding on to clinch a vital three points.